DBS Takashimaya Debit Cardholders can enjoy exclusive food deals from S$1 on 30 Dec only

Snag exclusive food deals from S$1 with your DBS Takashimaya Debit Card

If you thought the days of anything costing S$1 were well and truly over (especially during the festive season, when every catch-up, party, and gift exchange seems to chip away at your budget), here’s a pleasant surprise to round off the year.

Next Tuesday (30 Dec), DBS Takashimaya Debit Cardholders can enjoy exclusive one-day-only deals from as low as S$1 at selected stores in Takashimaya Department Store.

Part of the store’s Debit Delights Day, this is your chance to indulge without watching your expenses snowball.

Try out new snacks starting at S$1

If you’re hoping to explore new flavours without blowing your budget, the sprawling, aroma-filled Takashimaya Food Hall at B2 is where you can sample delicacies from around the world without ever leaving Orchard Road.

For S$1, DBS Takashimaya Debit Cardholders can get Feng Food’s Fried Glutinous Rice Ball (U.P. S$5), a crispy, savoury take on tang yuan that channels the Taiwanese night market experience without the airfare.

Over at Kko KKo Na Ra, your culinary ‘world tour’ lands in South Korea with their Giant Green Pepper Japchae (three pieces at S$11 for DBS Takashimaya Debit Cardholders, U.P. S$18).

Exclusive to the Takashimaya Department Store’s outlet, these crunchy deep-fried peppers are generously packed with sweet-savoury japchae noodles, a fun, flavour-packed twist on a Korean street food staple.

After your snack run, make a quick stop at Comvita for their UMF 10+ Manuka Honey Sachets (12s) at S$11 (U.P. S$45).

Stir one into your favourite drink or drizzle it over dessert for an easy daily pick-me-up, the kind that helps you power through year-end festivities and glide into the new year feeling a little more refreshed.

Better hurry, though — these deals are only available to the first 500 Takashimaya Debit Cardholders and limited to two redemptions each, so mark 30 Dec 2025 in your calendar and head down early to secure your treats.

Collect points & receive gift vouchers with your DBS Takashimaya Debit Card

Of course, these monthly food deals aren’t the only perks that come with being a DBS Takashimaya Debit Cardholder.

Every S$10 spent at Takashimaya Department Store earns you one bonus point, which you can collect and redeem for gift vouchers across a wide range of categories from B2 to Level 4, including Household, Ladies’ Fashion, Men’s Gadgets, Sports, and Children’s.

To get even more mileage out of your spending, shop in person or online during quarterly Double Bonus Points periods to earn twice the usual points.

And if you’re eyeing something bigger, Card Day runs from 22 to 25 Jan 2025, when Takashimaya Cardholders enjoy an additional 10% off at participating stores.

Indulge in Christmas festivities at Takashimaya Department Store

With your savings and bonus points stacking up nicely, you might as well put them to good use. And Takashimaya’s festive happenings make it easy to do just that.

This Yuletide season, you can head there to shop for Christmas gifts for your loved ones, try out winter-exclusive snacks, and enjoy holiday festivities.

To make last-minute Christmas gift shopping easier, head down to the Talking Hall at B1 for the Christmas Gift Bazaar, happening till Thursday (25 Dec), to find a curated assortment of trendy gifts and decor.

For even more options, you can find more gifts and delight in enchanting holiday decor at the Christmas Fantasy event at Takashimaya Square, B2 until this Sunday (28 Dec).

You can also get a taste of Japanese Christmastime with winter-exclusive Hokkaido confections, including chocolate cream-filled sandwich cookies and decadent truffle chocolates, from SNOWS’ Special Pop-up Event at Takashimaya Food Stop 1, B2 till Friday (26 Dec).

Holiday expenses can add up quickly, but with the right rewards programme, your spending works a little harder for you. By earning points, enjoying exclusive perks, and redeeming vouchers, you can stretch your budget while treating yourself along the way.

To learn more about the DBS Takashimaya Visa Debit Card, visit the official website and follow Takashimaya Department Store on Facebook or Instagram for the latest deals and updates.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Takashimaya Department Store.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Thea Imelda Koh.