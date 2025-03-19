‘Bless me TP LTA don’t see me’: Mysterious talisman found on fire hydrant near Hougang carpark

Talisman appears on fire hydrant in Hougang, catches attention of residents

A mysterious talisman-like object has been spotted on a fire hydrant near a Hougang car park for several months, drawing the attention of local residents.

The yellow sheet of paper features red text, written in a mix of English and Chinese:

Bless me [so the] traffic police (TP) [and] Land Transport Authority (LTA) don’t see me.

An anonymous resident informed Shin Min Daily News that the ‘talisman’ has been stuck to a fire hydrant near Block 690 Hougang Street 61 for more than five months.

Upon closer inspection, she discovered that it was adorned with strange characters.

“Every time I pass by and see it, I feel a bit uneasy, so I take a different route to avoid it,” she said.

Another resident, 60-year-old Mr Xu, said that he usually exercises in the fitness corner near the fire hydrant every morning.

Upon learning about the “strange symbol”, he was both amused and puzzled.

“It must be someone playing a prank,” he remarked.

Based on a reporter’s observations, the ‘talisman’ appeared to be made from adhesive tape, which was durable and did not block the connection point of the fire hydrant’s water pipe.

Lawyers say it may constitute vandalism

Lawyer Steven Lam suggested that the act may be considered vandalism.

“Typically, such incidents can be investigated, and the public can report them to the relevant authorities,” he said.

Lawyer Cory Wong added that vandalism includes affixing items to public property.

“Town councils usually manage the clean-up,” he explained. “However, if the incident is part of a pattern, the police may also be involved.”

