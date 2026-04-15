Over 500 trees wrapped in aluminium foil in Tampines Changkat to combat cicada issue

Tampines Changkat MP Desmond Choo shows off measures to combat cicada issue

With Tampines Changkat residents plagued by a noisy cicada problem, its Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Desmond Choo, showed off foil-wrapped trees as one measure aimed at silencing the issue.

Tampines Town Council also presented several other solutions, including luring the insects in with lanterns and pails of water.

Tampines Changkat trees wrapped in aluminium foil

The issue has been ongoing for years, reportedly resurfacing during the peak season from March to June annually.

This year, the seasonal cicada problem has reared its head again, resulting in complaints about them entering homes in droves.

Mr Choo acknowledged the feedback on the distressing situation and uploaded a Facebook video on 11 April to show off some new measures.

MS News understands that the Tampines Town Council is carrying out these efforts, with NParks in an advisory role.

In the video, Mr Choo explained that they were tightly wrapping aluminium foil around trees to prevent cicadas from climbing up the tree to moult and lay eggs.

“We have already laid ground mats and wrapped over 500 trees with aluminium foil at identified hotspots to reduce emergence,” he stated.

Mr Choo stressed the large amount of effort required and said he would get the grassroots leaders to work together on this solution.

Light traps and water pails used to lure insects

Other innovative measures include huge lanterns meant to attract cicadas.

They also placed pails of water on different floors to lure the insects in.

The video additionally showed people catching the cicadas using nets. They subsequently stored them in plastic bottles, soon filled with the noisy insects.

“We will keep trying new methods — anything that will allow us to reduce the number of cicadas,” Mr Choo promised.

He asked residents to report new hotspots or provide any other suggestions.

MS News has reached out to the Tampines Town Council for their comments on the measures.

Also read: Tampines residents swarmed by ‘plague’ of cicadas, some use umbrellas to shield themselves from insects

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Featured image adapted from Desmond Choo on Facebook.