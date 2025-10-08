Newlyweds hold banquet in Tampines HDB corridor, invite neighbours to attend

Newlywed couple invites neighbours to Tampines HDB corridor banquet

A newlywed couple recently threw a two-night banquet in their Tampines HDB corridor for relatives and neighbours.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the celebration took place last Friday (3 Oct) and Saturday (4 Oct) at Block 489B Tampines Street 45.

Buffet & chairs line lift lobby & corridor

A video posted by Singapore Incidents showed a buffet spread at the lift lobby, complete with drinks and flower bouquets.

Red plastic chairs and high tables were placed along the corridor leading to the couple’s house.

Inside the unit, auspicious red decorations covered the walls and furniture.

Couple cleaned up area immediately after banquet

A neighbour, Ms Lin (transliterated from Chinese), said the newlyweds invited many guests and neighbours to attend the two-night banquet.

She claimed that the couple didn’t play loud music and thus did not cause a noise disturbance.

Ms Lin described the celebration as “novel”, pointing out that this was the first corridor banquet she had ever seen — most residents apparently hold celebrations at a nearby pavilion.

Another neighbour who got invited called it a “rare experience”. He added that the couple cleaned up the area immediately after the banquet.

The newlyweds allegedly left for their honeymoon on Sunday (5 Oct).

Wedding banquet praised for embodying kampung spirit

Many netizens praised the corridor wedding.

One of them said weddings should be intimate and cosy like this. “Kudos to the newlyweds for reviving what was the norm,” they wrote, wishing the couple a blissful wedded life.

Another commenter called the wedding a “true embodiment of the kampung spirit”, noting that the newly wed had invited their neighbours.

However, a handful of netizens criticised the corridor banquet, saying it could hinder emergency personnel or pose a fire hazard.

They advised booking the void deck for events instead.

Also read: S’pore couple holds wedding at Sengkang HDB pavilion, costs just S$10K for 15 tables

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.