Tampines Eco Green Bird Sighting Charms Netizens

Local parks offer a much-needed dose of nature despite our hectic urban life. Take a stroll surrounded by our lush greeneries, and you may be lucky enough to spot a stunning flock of birds.

A netizen shared his sighting of red-breasted parakeets at Tampines Eco Green. The precious flock is characterised by their green feathers and pinkish breast feathers.

Source

Upon sharing his discovery in the Facebook group Nature Society (Singapore), Mr Tan encouraged people to visit for a chance to catch this glorious sight.

Flock of colourful birds sighted at Tampines Eco Green

Mr Tan was taking an afternoon stroll at Tampines Eco Green. His pictures revealed the extensive trees and shrubs surrounding the trails of this beautiful forest.

Source

Along the way, visitors can look forward to appreciating the canopy of trees hanging overhead which mimic an otherworldly tunnel straight out of a Studio Ghibli film.

Source

Bird Hide Diversity Trail is home to our feathered friends

At the park’s crossroads, Mr Tan headed to the Bird Hide Diversity Trail, home to a diverse group of our feathered friends.

Source

Once he emerged, he was greeted with a wondrous view of red-breasted parakeets nestled in a tree.

Source

While we consider ourselves lucky to find one exotic animal, he chanced upon a full flock of 10 birds.

Adorable parakeet sightings across S’pore

Sightings of red-breasted parakeets in local parks isn’t entirely a new phenomenon. Eagle-eyed bird watchers have also shared similar instances where they were perched on wooded areas with towering trees.

Source

One netizen was lucky to find an adorable bird taking a power nap. Not surprisingly, these attractive creatures need beauty sleep.

Source

Get a closer look and discover minute details such as their red bill with a yellow tip, blue-grey lines between their eyes, and dark chin. If you manage to find one, we hope they don’t fly away before you take the perfect shot.

Source

A local photographer also captured a parakeet showing off its wings, prior to taking flight. The underside of their wings boasts of green and yellow gradients that can shine in the sunlight.

Source

Just like us, they also love to feast on local fare though their diet consists of fruit, flowers, seeds, leaves, and nectar.

Source

Bird trail is 14-min from Tampines MRT

In 2019, Tampines Eco Green Park’s park and canal were closed due to renovations. However, Mr Tan shared that the bird trail remains open.

According to the NParks website, visitors can engage in bird watching and nature appreciation. However, their volunteer programme is currently suspended until further notice.

The park is a 14-minute walk from the Tampines MRT station.

Here are more details about this destination:

Address: Tampines Ave 9, Singapore 520491

Opening Hours: 7:30am–7:30pm

Nearest MRT: Tampines

Website: NParks – Tampines Eco Green

Bird Park of the East

Through forests with enchanting vibes and remarkable bird sightings, Tampines Eco Green Park proves that could truly be the East’s next ‘Bird Park‘.

Apart from a leisurely jog through the place, you can spend time spotting the butterflies, fireflies, and birds settled in branches or flitting through bushes.

They say some beautiful things are hardly noticeable. If you make an effort, you’ll probably find plenty of hidden gems in this sprawling forest.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.