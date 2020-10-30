Tampines Eco Green Bird Sighting Charms Netizens
Local parks offer a much-needed dose of nature despite our hectic urban life. Take a stroll surrounded by our lush greeneries, and you may be lucky enough to spot a stunning flock of birds.
A netizen shared his sighting of red-breasted parakeets at Tampines Eco Green. The precious flock is characterised by their green feathers and pinkish breast feathers.
Upon sharing his discovery in the Facebook group Nature Society (Singapore), Mr Tan encouraged people to visit for a chance to catch this glorious sight.
Flock of colourful birds sighted at Tampines Eco Green
Mr Tan was taking an afternoon stroll at Tampines Eco Green. His pictures revealed the extensive trees and shrubs surrounding the trails of this beautiful forest.
Along the way, visitors can look forward to appreciating the canopy of trees hanging overhead which mimic an otherworldly tunnel straight out of a Studio Ghibli film.
Bird Hide Diversity Trail is home to our feathered friends
At the park’s crossroads, Mr Tan headed to the Bird Hide Diversity Trail, home to a diverse group of our feathered friends.
Once he emerged, he was greeted with a wondrous view of red-breasted parakeets nestled in a tree.
While we consider ourselves lucky to find one exotic animal, he chanced upon a full flock of 10 birds.
Adorable parakeet sightings across S’pore
Sightings of red-breasted parakeets in local parks isn’t entirely a new phenomenon. Eagle-eyed bird watchers have also shared similar instances where they were perched on wooded areas with towering trees.
One netizen was lucky to find an adorable bird taking a power nap. Not surprisingly, these attractive creatures need beauty sleep.
Get a closer look and discover minute details such as their red bill with a yellow tip, blue-grey lines between their eyes, and dark chin. If you manage to find one, we hope they don’t fly away before you take the perfect shot.
A local photographer also captured a parakeet showing off its wings, prior to taking flight. The underside of their wings boasts of green and yellow gradients that can shine in the sunlight.
Just like us, they also love to feast on local fare though their diet consists of fruit, flowers, seeds, leaves, and nectar.
Bird trail is 14-min from Tampines MRT
In 2019, Tampines Eco Green Park’s park and canal were closed due to renovations. However, Mr Tan shared that the bird trail remains open.
According to the NParks website, visitors can engage in bird watching and nature appreciation. However, their volunteer programme is currently suspended until further notice.
The park is a 14-minute walk from the Tampines MRT station.
Here are more details about this destination:
Address: Tampines Ave 9, Singapore 520491
Opening Hours: 7:30am–7:30pm
Nearest MRT: Tampines
Website: NParks – Tampines Eco Green
Bird Park of the East
Through forests with enchanting vibes and remarkable bird sightings, Tampines Eco Green Park proves that could truly be the East’s next ‘Bird Park‘.
Apart from a leisurely jog through the place, you can spend time spotting the butterflies, fireflies, and birds settled in branches or flitting through bushes.
They say some beautiful things are hardly noticeable. If you make an effort, you’ll probably find plenty of hidden gems in this sprawling forest.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from Facebook.