Tampines salon owner faces up to S$40K losses over alleged ‘service debts’ from previous business

Tampines hair salon takeover leads to harassment over alleged service debts from previous owner

What was meant to be a smooth business expansion has turned into a financial nightmare for one Tampines beauty salon.

After taking over a hair salon in the area, the new management has allegedly been swamped with daily demands from customers holding on to old prepaid service packages, with claims now ballooning to an estimated S$30,000 to S$40,000 in losses.

Tampines hair salon faces ‘service debt’ demands from former business

The salon, now operating as Meow Aesthetics, offers hair, nail, and beauty slimming services.

It officially opened three weeks ago after taking over the former One Style Salon, reported Shin Min Daily News.

But instead of enjoying a fresh start, owner Liu Shanwu (name transliterated), 38, says three to five people have been turning up every day to demand services from packages bought under the previous management.

Some claim a few hundred dollars, while others allegedly hold packages worth up to S$11,000 each. Altogether, the claims amount to tens of thousands in potential losses.

Mr Liu said the previous owner had admitted there were a “small number” of pending packages worth under S$2,000. He did not expect the flood of demands that followed.

New owner chooses not to confront previous owner

Despite the mounting claims, Mr Liu said he chose not to confront the former owner, believing in his principle that “a gentle approach brings prosperity”.

Instead, he has agreed to honour customers’ packages if they can provide proof of purchase, hoping this goodwill will help build a long-term reputation for his chain.

According to Google, One Style Salon is now listed as permanently closed.

A customer left a review three weeks ago saying that after buying a package, they found the salon had closed and inquired about other branches.

Another netizen also reportedly posted a video claiming that her friend had bought a package from the salon, only to find the establishment shuttered and the package unusable.

Previous salon allegedly pressured customer into buying package

One customer, Ms Lan (name transliterated), 60, recounted that she was pressured into buying an S$11,000 package by a staff member named “Mei”.

She said Mei had confided about personal financial troubles and even hinted at domestic abuse, which moved her to sympathise. Convinced and satisfied with the initial service, she bought the package last year.

But after using it just once in July, she discovered in August that the salon had a new owner.

Ms Lan claimed a person identifying as the former owner refused to help, saying the money went to Mei. Outraged, she reported the case to the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

She thanked Mr Liu, the new owner, for stepping in and allowing her to continue using the package free of charge.

Former owner denies signing S$10,000 packages

When contacted by Shin Min, One Style Salon’s former owner, Darren (name transliterated), denied knowledge of Ms Lan’s package.

He insisted he would take responsibility if there was proof the funds had gone into his account.

However, he stressed that he only took over One Style Salon in October last year and sold it to the new owner in August this year.

Mr Darren also noted that Ms Lan had not visited the salon between his takeover and its transfer to Mr Liu, adding that Mei resigned shortly before the handover.

He said he intends to report the matter to the police.

Also read: Ang Mo Kio salon charges elderly man S$1K for S$8 haircut, chain admits to unfair practices

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps.