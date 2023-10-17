Our Tampines Hub Hawker Allegedly Shouts At Customer For Complaining About S$5.30 Nasi Lemak

Our Tampines Hub Nasi Lemak Hawker Allegedly Shouts At Customer & Tells Her Not To Return

Cost of living issues have been at the front and centre of many Singaporeans’ minds of late, especially if they concern daily necessities like groceries and food.

Recently, a customer in Singapore was allegedly charged S$5.30 for a measly portion of nasi lemak with chicken wing and Taiwanese sausage on the side.

When the customer confronted the hawker about the exorbitant price, the latter allegedly raised her voice and told the patron not to visit again.

Our Tampines Hub customer taken aback by S$5.30 nasi lemak

Last Friday (13 Oct), a netizen named Kelly Liu took to Facebook to share her unpleasant inexperience at Our Tampines Hub (OTH).

The post is no longer available at the time of this article.

In the post, Liu recounted how she had visited the hawker centre at the integrated building to purchase nasi lemak for her father.

She eventually patronised the economical bee hoon stall at the hawker centre and ordered nasi lemak with a fried chicken wing and a Taiwanese sausage.

Liu, however, was taken aback when she was charged S$5.30. The meal reportedly cost S$5 while the takeaway box cost an additional S$0.30.

“This economical stall is not economical after all”, lamented Liu.

Hawker allegedly shouted at customer

Displeased with the pricing, Liu proceeded to confront the stall owner.

But instead of giving a breakdown of the pricing, the hawker allegedly shouted at Liu,

… If you think it is expensive don’t come again!

In light of her unpleasant experience, Liu said that it would be the first and last time she patronises the stall.

She also urged other netizens to be wary of the “overcharging” hawker, whom she said has a “bad attitude”.

Google reviews appear to concur

A check on the stall’s Google reviews shows similar criticism for the hawker.

One alleged that they too, were shouted at when they asked the hawker when the beehoon would be ready.

Another alleged that they were charged S$6 for curry vegetables, nuggets, and hash brown in their beehoon.

“Would not recommend to anyone,” the reviewer said.

Given the current difficulties in the cost of living for many consumers, hopefully, stalls can balance affordability with costs as well.

Interestingly, another stall at the OTH hawker centre was praised for the affordability of its curry chicken rice, which costs just S$2.80.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kelly Liu on Facebook and Google Maps.