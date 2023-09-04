Woman Pays S$8 For 2 Items From Tampines Ice Cream Uncle, Thinks She’s Being Ripped Off

Customer Shocked By S$8 Price For 2 Items From Tampines Ice Cream Uncle

Traditional ice cream carts are a beloved staple of the local foodie scene. Many Singaporeans have fond memories of purchasing an affordable snack — usually consisting of a simple block of ice cream between wafers or bread — from these roving stalls.

Unfortunately, it appears they aren’t exactly so affordable today, at least in some places.

Recently, a woman decided to patronise an ice cream cart in the east but was shocked at the price of the items.

Taking to the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group to share her story, she said she was charged S$8 for an ice cream sandwich and an ice cream cone.

Netizens were just as taken aback by the unusually high price, saying it wasn’t worth it.

Woman pays S$8 to ice cream uncle near Tampines MRT station

The OP shared that she visited the ice cream cart parked at a junction near Tampines MRT station on Sunday (3 Sep).

She purchased two items — an ice cream cone and an ice cream sandwich — for herself and her companion.

To her horror, the uncle charged her S$8 for the snacks. He justified the price by claiming that they come in bigger sizes now than last time.

“Think I was being ripped off, but since he was an uncle, I did not make a big [hoo-ha],” the OP wrote, adding that she told him “it’s not right to do this” but paid anyway since he stood his ground.

According to the OP, she only found out the price after she had received the ice cream, as it was not indicated anywhere on the cart.

Netizens also in disbelief over high price

As these ice cream sandwiches typically cost S$1 to S$2 each, many users were just as horrified as the OP.

One user pointed out that the ice cream cost S$3 last year, to which another replied that it’s still very expensive.

Others said that at S$8, one might as well buy their own ingredients from the supermarket and make their own.

In fact, it’ll be more worth it to spend that amount on premium ice cream brands.

Some declared they stopped supporting the Tampines ice cream cart after facing such unreasonable rates.

There were also those who compared the prices to those at other ice cream carts.

For instance, a cart in the Fernvale neighbourhood of Sengkang reportedly prices their wares at just S$1.40.

Important to support local businesses, but prices should be reasonable

With the weather these days, many would feel the urge to cool off with a nice cold treat. Moreover, many Singaporeans love supporting local businesses, especially ones with so much nostalgia.

That said, vendors should not take advantage of this and set unreasonably high prices. While everyone feels the effects of inflation, there should be a balance.

More importantly, this should also serve as a lesson to ask how much something costs before buying it. That way, you can avoid any unpleasant surprises.

