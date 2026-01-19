Driver called out for flashing middle finger after stopping at green light in Tampines

Driver flashes middle finger at other road user after stopping at green light in Tampines

A driver has been called out online after allegedly stopping at a green light and repeatedly making obscene gestures at another road user in Tampines.

The incident was shared by the complainant in the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Thursday (15 Jan), the same day it occurred.

According to the post, it took place at about 9.50am along Tampines Avenue 10, towards Tampines Avenue 9.

Car allegedly stopped at green light, causing traffic to halt

The original poster (OP) said the car in front of them had come to a stop at a green light at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Avenue 5.

The vehicle was in the right lane, which is meant for cars going straight.

As a result, both the OP’s vehicle and a bus behind were forced to stop.

The OP added that both they and the bus driver honked to alert the driver to move forward.

Driver allegedly makes obscene gestures multiple times

Instead of moving off immediately, the driver allegedly responded by flashing the middle finger before driving forward.

At the next junction, where both vehicles were side by side in lanes turning into Tampines Avenue 9, the driver allegedly made the same obscene gesture again.

The OP further claimed that after both vehicles turned into Tampines Avenue 9, the driver continued making the gesture while driving alongside their car.

Calls for authorities to take action

The complainant said they were appalled by the driver’s behaviour and called on the authorities to take appropriate action if the incident could be investigated.

They also raised concerns that the driver might be a private-hire vehicle driver, adding that such conduct would not reflect well on any platform the driver represents.

Netizens react to incident

The post drew reactions from netizens, with several condemning the driver’s behaviour as unnecessary and aggressive.

Some commenters suggested that the OP lodge a police report over the incident, noting that such behaviour could be considered offensive or provocative.

In response, the OP said they did not intend to make a report, explaining that the post was meant to draw attention to the driver’s behaviour rather than to pursue any formal action.

He added that he believed the images and post would likely have reached the driver or people within his social circle, and hoped that, if the driver was working for a private-hire platform, the company involved would take the appropriate action.

