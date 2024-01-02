Woman Allegedly Screams Out Of Tampines Flat Window Every Day, Neighbours Lodge Police Reports

Neighbours Frustrated With Incessant Screaming Of Woman In Tampines

Residents of an HDB estate in Tampines have had enough of a woman screaming incessantly out of her window every day.

Not only are her shrieks disruptive, with some happening in the wee hours, but they can allegedly be heard across several blocks in the estate.

On top of that, the woman also has a tendency to slam her door several times a day. This simply adds to the noise emanating from her unit.

Nearby residents have called the police multiple times but to no avail. Some have even expressed a desire to move out due to this frustrating situation.

Mr Shen (transliterated from Mandarin), a resident of Block 405 Tampines Street 41, told 8world News that the screaming started sometime in November 2023.

The woman in question lives in a unit on the fifth floor of the same block and is said to be in her 30s.

Every day, she would allegedly open her living room windows just to scream hysterically before shutting them again.

According to Mr Shen, this happens several times throughout the day. At its peak, the screaming would occur over 10 times a day.

The woman would start yelling at around 7am to 8am and then continue non-stop from 10pm to 3am or 4am.

Another neighbour who wished to remain anonymous added that the woman recently started to have her screaming fits in the afternoons and evenings as well.

The neighbour mentioned that each screaming session would last two to three minutes.

“This area used to be quiet and peaceful. But now, because of her loud screams, I am startled every time,” she said.

Besides the screaming, the woman also has a habit of slamming her doors and pouring liquids down from her unit.

“I have no idea what that liquid is. So disgusting!” the neighbour exclaimed.

In videos provided to 8world News, the woman, who has short blonde hair, can be observed yelling aggressively out of her window.

At one point, she even seems to be cursing at someone.

Nearby residents live in fear, police called multiple times

When an 8world News reporter visited the estate on 29 Dec, residents from several different blocks all complained about their predicament.

Many of them said that their sleep was disrupted thanks to the incessant screaming.

Another female resident even told 8world News that she lives in a constant state of fear. She expressed that she has to always be prepared for the screams to startle her.

“I really want to move out, but I’ve already signed the lease. I have no choice but to continue staying here,” she sighed.

Things got so bad that she even called the police for assistance two weeks earlier.

“The officers got here very quickly, but when they got to her unit, she did not open the door. Her lights were off and the windows were shut, too.”

According to residents of the estate, the police have attended to such calls in the estate on at least 20 occasions.

Many neighbours wish to move out but can’t, have to find ways to cope

Mr Tan, who is in his 70s, told 8world News that he needs more rest due to his age, but the woman’s screams always disrupt it.

“At my age, it is impossible for me to sell the house and get a new one. I can’t waste that much money all because of one person,” he lamented.

A male resident who lives in the unit directly below the woman helplessly noted that he is unable to get a new house as he had moved in just recently.

Meanwhile, a housewife who recently gave birth resorted to putting up sound-proofing wallpaper as she was concerned that the woman’s yelling would scare her newborn.

The housewife elaborated, “I would bump into other neighbours in the lift. They told me that they have to buy earplugs to have a good night’s rest.”

Another resident also shared that they would stay over at their friend’s place to avoid the woman’s screams.

Woman only moved in half a year ago, lives on her own

An unnamed female resident revealed the woman only moved to the estate five or six months ago and lives alone.

She said that the woman typically goes out in the afternoons and can drive.

“I’m not sure if she has any psychological conditions, but her behaviour is very erratic,” the resident said. “Perhaps medical treatments can help her.”

When the 8world News reporter visited the woman’s unit, no one answered the door.

