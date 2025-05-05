‘You have punched above your weight’: Tan Cheng Bock expresses heartfelt gratitude to supporters after PSP defeat in GE2025

PSP’s Tan Cheng Bock thanks supporters after party’s defeat in GE2025, says party ‘punched above its weight

Saturday (3 May) marked a pivotal moment for many Singaporeans as they cast their votes in the 2025 General Election (GE2025).

While some celebrated victory, others — like Progress Singapore Party (PSP) — faced defeat. Yet, for party founder Dr Tan Cheng Bock, the night ended not with bitterness, but with heartfelt gratitude.

‘We never take your support for granted’: Tan Cheng Bock shares post-election reflection

On Sunday (4 May), just a day after the polls closed, the 85-year-old former presidential candidate took to Facebook to thank Singaporeans for their support, despite PSP’s loss across all six constituencies it contested.

Acknowledging it was a “rough night” for the team, Dr Tan wrote:

“We offer our deepest and most heartfelt thanks. We never take your support for granted.”

“I share your hurt and disappointment,” he added, speaking directly to the party’s supporters who had rallied behind PSP in hopes of a breakthrough.

Takes on PAP heavyweight Desmond Lee, loses by 20 points

Dr Tan, alongside PSP chief Leong Mun Wai and vice-chairman Hazel Poa, had contested in the newly drawn West Coast–Jurong West GRC, going head-to-head with a People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by anchor minister Desmond Lee.

Despite PSP’s strong showing during campaign rallies, PAP won the GRC with 60.01% of the vote — a 20.2-point lead.

Still, Dr Tan was gracious in defeat, thanking Minister Lee for his respectful remarks after the contest.

“I especially thank you for your gracious message to PSP last night, for ‘putting up a strong contest, for raising good ideas, and for engaging with us for a better Singapore’.”

He also praised Lee’s campaign conduct, subtly contrasting it with that of others in the political arena.

“Minister Lee, you have conducted your campaign admirably – setting an example that many in your party would do well to follow.”

Dr Tan acknowledged that the residents of West Coast-Jurong West GRC have given the PAP team an “immense honour” by entrusting the team for the next term.

‘We stood against an entire machinery’: Dr Tan lauds supporters’ courage

In a particularly stirring part of his post, Dr Tan applauded his supporters for their resilience, hinting at the uphill battle PSP had faced.

“You have punched above your weight for PSP in this campaign,” he declared.

“Together, we stood not just against political opponents, but against an entire machinery who came at us with boundary line changes and limitless resources.”

Noting that GE2025 will likely be his last one, Dr Tan fondly recalled when supporters would gather to cheer and sing during the team’s campaign rounds, energising him.

Finally, he addressed the young voters as “Singapore’s future” and said that “PSP remains your platform”.

Accepting the party’s loss with dignity, Dr Tan concluded:

Together, we made sacrifices — not just for ourselves, but for the common good of all Singaporeans.

Also read: Tan Cheng Bock celebrates 85th birthday with Paul Tambyah, who pays tribute to his ‘unwavering dedication’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Dr Tan Cheng Bock on Facebook and Facebook.