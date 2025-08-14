MP Tan Kiat How apologises to Kampong Chai Chee residents for rescheduling house visits due to ‘daddy duties’

MP Tan Kiat How reschedules house visits in Kampong Chai Chee as daughter was hospitalised

Member of Parliament (MP) Tan Kiat How has pressed pause on his house visits at Kampong Chai Chee this week, as he had to take care of his daughter, who was recently hospitalised.

The 47-year-old politician took to Facebook on Wednesday (13 Aug) to announce the change of plans, apologising to residents for the inconvenience and explaining that “daddy duties” would be taking priority over the next few days.

Daughter hospitalised while wife is away

The MP of the Kampong Chai Chee division of East Coast GRC revealed that his two-year-old daughter, Ayla, had been admitted to the hospital with pneumonia.

With his wife currently away, he would be the one caring for her during her recovery.

“Apologies to others for any inconvenience due to my schedule changes,” he wrote, attaching a photo of him with his daughter resting on his shoulder.

Residents rally behind MP’s decision

The post has since racked up over 1,900 likes and nearly 400 comments. Many residents flooded the comments section with messages of support, urging Mr Tan to focus on his family.

One resident urged Mr Tan to look after his family, adding that the residents he had intended to conduct house visits with can wait.

Another said that Mr Tan is simply fulfilling his parental duties and “did what any father would have done” in his position.

The rest of the comments section was filled with well-wishes for his daughter, with some users also reminding Mr Tan to take care of himself as well.

