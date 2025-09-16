Tan Kin Lian calls critics ‘hypocrites’ after picture with ‘attractive’ Uyghur girl goes viral

Tan Kin Lian slams critics after picture with ‘attractive’ Uyghur girl goes viral

Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian has once again found himself in the spotlight after a recent Facebook post.

Last Sunday (14 Sept), Mr Tan uploaded a now-viral photo of himself sitting beside what he described as “an attractive Uyghur girl”.

Referencing the picture’s viralness, Mr Tan called his critics — who slammed him for his fondness of “pretty girls” — “hypocrites”.

Tan Kin Lian slams critics over picture

“They like photos of pretty girls themselves. They should be honest about themselves, instead of judging others,” Mr Tan wrote in a follow-up post on Tuesday (16 Sept).

Mr Tan added that his post was simply a response to “popular demand,” noting the unusually high engagement the photo generated compared to his typical content.

He claimed that the post had garnered 450,000 views within two days, far more than the average 5,000 views his posts usually receive.

Comparing the post to a video he shared previously about the Karez irrigation system, which received 3,000 views, Mr Tan claimed his followers “preferred pretty girls.”.

In the earlier post, Mr Tan described the young woman as “not only pretty but friendly”.

He shared that when he asked for her permission to take the picture, she replied “can” (or “可以” in Mandarin).

Netizens supported Tan Kin Lian’s response

Most netizens supported Mr Tan’s stance, with one saying he is free to post whatever he likes, without having to explain to anyone.

One commenter expressed their appreciation to Mr Tan for sharing pictures of “good-looking people” in Xinjiang.

A Facebook user asked: “Who doesn’t like pretty women and handsome men?”

Not the first time in the limelight

Following the 2023 Presidential Election, Mr Tan has continued to post frequently on Facebook, where his candid takes and personal anecdotes often draw mixed reactions.

Recently, he complained about the difficulty in finding the toilet at Boon Keng MRT station, saying that most stations have “misleading” signs.

Previously, he was also caught in a controversy after he mentioned “homeless” and “crime” in the caption of a picture showing what appears to be foreign workers resting at an HDB void deck.

