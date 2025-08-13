Tan Kin Lian complains about difficulty finding Boon Keng MRT toilet, says most stations have ‘misleading’ signs

Tan Kin Lian gets lost trying to find Boon Keng MRT station toilet, submits feedback to government

Tan Kin Lian faced an urgent issue when he got lost finding the toilet at Boon Keng MRT station.

In a post on his Facebook page, the former presidential candidate stated that he entered the station via Exit A while in need of a toilet.

After following a toilet sign, Mr Tan somehow ended up at Exit B.

Since he expected the restroom to be in the concourse, Mr Tan backtracked, assuming he had missed it along the way.

However, in the process of doing so, Mr Tan got lost.

Toilet hunt successful after asking passer-by

Mr Tan thus approached the passenger service centre for help. A staff member then instructed him to leave through Exit B and look for the restroom “around the corner”.

He went out through Exit B but still could not locate his destination as “there was no sign”.

After some fruitless searching, he asked a passer-by, who pointed him to the toilet in a remote corner.

“It was hide and seek,” Mr Tan said, “fortunately, I was able to hold back the excrement.”

He subsequently wrote to the government via the REACH feedback form.

Many netizens expressed agreement with Mr Tan on the difficulty in finding restrooms in MRT stations.

Interestingly, Mr Tan also deleted comments he called “malicious and insulting” and blamed the netizens’ parents for their “poor upbringing”.

Tan Kin Lian’s complaints about poor toilet signs goes back years

This wasn’t the former NTUC Income CEO’s first ‘battle’ against MRT toilets — he had frequently complained about the “misleading” toilet signs in stations.

In June 2018, Mr Tan posted a video attempting to search for a restroom in Buona Vista MRT station.

“Where do I go? I’m now lost.” He said, after failing to find any signs.

Mr Tan eventually found the toilet two minutes and 30 seconds into the video.

In Jan 2025, he wrote about a series of incidents where three people were caught urinating in MRT stations.

“I was not one of them.” Mr Tan clarified. “But I could have been one.”

He once more complained about toilet signs in Singapore and compared them to those in China, which he said had more prominent signages.

As such, Mr Tan felt sympathy for the men who urinated in the stations.

Problems with poor signage raised during 2023 Presidential Election

His ‘rivalry’ with poor restroom signs extended outside public transport too.

During the lead-up to the 2023 Presidential Election, Mr Tan told the press that he couldn’t find a toilet in Kampung Admiralty.

“Yes, shops are important, can make money, but people need a toilet. Put some signs, I know the toilets are around.”

