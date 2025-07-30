Tan Kin Lian slammed for questioning ‘homelessness’ & ‘crime’ upon seeing foreign workers resting at HDB void deck 

Tan Kin Lian raises questions regarding ‘homelessness’ and ‘crime’ after seeing foreign workers resting

Mr Tan Kin Lian is no stranger to controversies, especially during the lead-up to the 2023 presidential election.

The two-time presidential candidate recently found himself in a controversy again, this time for mentioning issues of “homelessness” and “crime” in the caption of a picture showing foreign workers resting at an HDB void deck.

Netizens condemned his comments, going so far as to call him “out of touch”.

Tan Kin Lian claims resting foreign workers resemble ‘homeless people’

On Tuesday (29 July), Mr Tan posted a picture on Facebook showing a foreign worker sleeping in an HDB void deck.

He claimed that there were five such workers at the void deck, and claimed they resembled “homeless people”.

While Mr Tan acknowledged that they could have been taking a break, he questioned if such sightings could translate to an “increase in homeless people or crime”.

Netizens disagree with Mr Tan’s perspective

Netizens slammed Mr Tan for his comments about the foreign workers.

Many users commented that it is not uncommon for foreign workers to rest in HDB void decks, urging Mr Tan to let them have their well-deserved break.

However, some netizens were less forgiving towards the former presidential candidate, with one calling Mr Tan “out of touch” on Reddit.

Mentioning positive sentiments Mr Tan once expressed about foreign workers, another Facebook user highlighted the illogical insinuation that the workers could “drive up crime over a nap on the floor”.

