Tangs Market Closes On 30 Nov For Deep Cleaning, Mall Will Increase Pest Control Checks

Tangs Market Closes On 30 Nov For Deep Cleaning

Tangs Market has announced that it will close on Thursday (30 Nov) for a round of deep cleaning.

On top of that, the building management for Tang Plaza, where the food court is located, shared that they will be doubling the frequency of pest control and sanitation efforts moving forward.

Additionally, they pledge to cooperate with the relevant authorities for more inspections as well.

This comes after the authorities meted out enforcement action against the eatery after a video of a rat in its premises went viral earlier this week.

Rat spotted at Tangs Market food court on 25 Nov

On Wednesday (29 Nov), C. K. Tang Limited released a press statement addressing the recent happenings.

They revealed that someone had sighted a rodent on a food tray within Tangs Market on Saturday (25 Nov) at around 2.55pm.

A video of the incident went viral on Monday (27 Nov).

Speaking about the sighting, the company said “We take all matters regarding public health and hygiene very seriously and this is a regrettable and unacceptable occurrence.”

SFA & NEA conducted checks within 72 hours of sighting

In light of the sighting, C. K. Tang Limited explained that they have attended to the customers in the vicinity who were affected by the incident.

Their regular pest control vendor, Anticimex Pest Management, also launched investigations that same night.

Within 72 hours, the Singapore Food Authority (SFA) and National Environment Agency (NEA) conducted checks within the premises on these two dates to identify and isolate the issues:

Monday (27 Nov) at 9.55pm

Tuesday (28 Nov) at 10am

Tangs Market closes on 30 Nov for deep cleaning

On Tuesday (28 Nov), their cleaning and pest control vendors carried out a thorough session of cleaning and sanitation works.

Another round of cleaning also took place on the night of Wednesday (29 Nov).

Moreover, the company announced the temporary closure of Tangs Market today (30 Nov) for another round of deep cleaning and sanitisation works.

They have decided to take this measure “in an effort to exceed hygiene and sanitation standards”, they said.

They added, “We, together with Fei Siong and our other F&B operators at Tangs Market, continue to render support and assistance to affected customers.”

Pledges to increase frequency of pest control & sanitation works

In their statement, C. K. Tang Limited also pledged to continue engaging with the SFA and their partners to uphold “unwavering standards of hygiene and pest control management”.

This includes steps such as:

Doubling the frequency of pest control checks and servicing.

Increasing the frequency and extent of our cleaning and sanitisation works with their partners.

Working closely with the authorities to conduct increased checks within the premises.

Featured image adapted from Choo Yut Shing on Flickr and Singapore Laughs on Facebook.