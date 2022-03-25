Vaccination Centre Staff Help 2 Men In Accident Near Tanjong Pagar CC

While vaccination centre staff are frontline workers in their own right, we may not often see them leaping into action when emergencies arise. But recently, a few personnel from the Tanjong Pagar CC vaccination centre went above and beyond to help save lives after an accident.

On Friday (25 Mar), Shin Min Daily News reported that two men were injured in a car crash on Cantonment Road.

When they saw what happened, workers from the nearby vaccination centre rushed out to administer first aid.

Passers-by formed “human wall” around accident victims

According to Shin Min Daily News, the crash occurred along Cantonment Road at around 8.55pm in front of Tanjong Pagar CC.

Two men, aged 21 and 22, were crossing the road when the accident happened.

One of them reportedly crashed into the windshield of the car, while the other fell to the ground and remained motionless.

A witness told the paper that about 10 other passers-by immediately ran to the middle of the road to assist the victims.

They reportedly formed a “human wall” around the victims to protect them from other oncoming vehicles.

A photo also shows staff from the Tanjong Pagar CC vaccination centre administering first aid to the men.

Source

The owners of the car that hit the two men were at the scene assisting police with investigations. However, the mother-and-son duo declined media interviews.

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Cantonment Road at 8.55pm on Thursday (24 Mar).

They added that paramedics conveyed two persons to Singapore General Hospital.

Wishing both men a smooth recovery

No matter how safe we may think Singapore roads can be, we can never be certain that accidents won’t occur. Therefore, it’s important for all road users to stay vigilant.

Fortunately for the victims, in this case, the selfless passers-by and quick-thinking vaccination centre staff sprung into action quickly.

We hope they didn’t sustain any serious injuries, and wish them both a smooth recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and onePA.