Revered tarantula picks lucky numbers for Thai lottery, drives ticket sales

Crowd gathers to watch revered tarantula pick lucky lottery numbers

Dozens of locals gathered behind the Wat Bot Rat Sattha temple in Ang Thong Province, Thailand, last Friday (12 Sept), to witness a revered tarantula, Paya Bung, “predict” winning numbers for the national lottery.

Amid light rain, believers arrived that evening with offerings before dropping three sets of paper numbered from 0 to 9 into the spider’s burrow for it to choose from.

The ritual, held at the temple regularly, often draws crowds of locals who believe in Paya Bung prophetic powers.

Tarantula picks lucky lottery numbers

According to Khaosod, Paya Bung left three pieces of paper — which contained the winning digits — at the mouth of its burrow when the rain subsided that evening.

The numbers the tarantula chose were later revealed to be 8, 7, and 3.

“Paya Bung has never let us down,” one of the locals reportedly said.

Lottery ticket sales spike due to tarantula’s predictions

News about Paya Bung’s chosen numbers quickly spread on social media.

People began flocking to lottery outlets to place their bets, increasing the demand for tickets ending with the ‘lucky’ digits.

Also read: M’sian man hits S$5.78M lottery jackpot with combination of hotel room & car plate numbers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.