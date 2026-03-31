8 cross-border taxi drivers arrested over alleged bribes at Woodlands Causeway

8 Singaporean taxi drivers arrested for allegedly bribing officers over Causeway bus lane offences

Eight cross-border taxi drivers in Singapore were arrested for allegedly giving bribes to Malaysian law enforcement officers to avoid penalties while driving along the Woodlands-Johor Bahru Causeway.

The arrests were made by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Monday (30 March).

Taxi drivers allegedly bribed officers to avoid bus lane enforcement

According to CPIB, the eight taxi drivers were operating under the Cross-Border Taxi Scheme (CBTS).

All eight, aged between 47 and 74, were Singaporeans.

They are suspected of giving bribes to Malaysian law enforcement officers after driving in the bus lane along the Woodlands-Johor Bahru Causeway.

The bus lane is typically reserved for buses, and unauthorised vehicles caught using it may face enforcement action.

Investigations ongoing under Prevention of Corruption Act

Investigations are ongoing against the eight drivers for alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Under Section 37 of the Act, Singaporeans can be prosecuted for corruption offences committed overseas as if they took place in Singapore.

In a statement on 30 March, CPIB stated that Singapore adopts a “strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption”.

It added: “CPIB will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against any parties involved in corrupt activities.”

Quota of licensed taxis to ferry passengers

A statement from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) last August noted that CBTS allows up to 200 licensed taxis from each side to ferry passengers between Singapore and Johor Bahru.

“Today, the existing quota of the CBTS is not fully utilised,” LTA said.

“In view of commuter demand for more convenient cross-border travel, we will encourage full take-up of the quota of licensed taxis.”

Last December, the authorities announced there were plans to increase the quota to 500 licensed cross-border taxis.

Also Read: No plans to fully liberalise S’pore-JB ride-hailing services, app to book licensed taxis being considered: LTA

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Featured image adapted from motorist.sg (left) and CPIB (right).