Despite Singapore’s high vaccination rate, testing remains a key pillar in our fight against Covid-19. That’s especially the case for frontliners who interact with people on a daily basis.

From next Monday (1 Nov), all taxi and private-hire drivers will have to take Covid-19 tests on a weekly basis.

According to The Straits Times, drivers are allowed to do the tests at their own convenience due to practical reasons.

Taxi & private-hire drivers required to take weekly Covid-19 tests

On Thursday (28 Oct), LTA announced it will be mandatory for taxi and private-hire drivers to undergo weekly Covid-19 testing.

The testing regime will start next Monday (1 Nov). Drivers can self-test using the ART kits provided to them.

LTA explained this was not implemented earlier as drivers are usually self-employed and have varied work schedules. Hence, operators reportedly needed more time to make such arrangements.

Furthermore, it is difficult for drivers to undergo supervised testing since they do not report to the operators’ offices regularly.

Taxi & private-hire drivers will be given ART kits

ComfortDelGro’s group chief branding and communications officer, Tammy Tan, mentioned that they have been distributing Government-provided ART kits to their drivers.

Upon completing their tests, ComfortDelGro drivers will have to share their results through the company’s app.

Apart from taxi and private-hire drivers, other frontliners have also been subjected to weekly testing.

These include food delivery riders and those working in public areas such as malls and supermarkets.

Hope it gives passengers peace of mind

We’re glad authorities are stepping up to testing measures to reduce the possibility of Covid-19 transmission.

We hope passengers will be able to travel with peace of mind knowing their assigned drivers are not infected.

