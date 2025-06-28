11 S’pore TCM outlets found to have uncertified masseurs, 1 of them offered vice services

TCM outlet offered vice services performed by female employee

During a recent enforcement operation, uncertified masseurs were found working at 11 traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) outlets in Singapore.

One of them even offered vice services, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release sent to MS News on Saturday (28 June).

181 TCM outlets checked over 2 months

Between 7 Feb and 14 April this year, SPF conducted enforcement operations against 181 TCM outlets.

This was in response to public feedback of establishments masquerading as TCM clinics, but operating as unlicensed massage establishments and/or offering vice services.

Most outlets they checked were in compliance with the law, SPF said.

Uncertified masseurs found giving massages to customers at 11 outlets

However, at 11 outlets, non-certified TCM practitioners were found to be giving massages to customers.

SPF is investigating the operators of these 11 outlets for breaching the Exemption Order 2018 under the Massage Establishments Act, which states that a massage establishment licence must be obtained from the police if a non-TCM certified person is administering massages.

For providing massage services in a massage establishment without a valid licence, offenders face a prison term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to five years and/or fined up to S$20,000.

Woman arrested for performing vice services at TCM outlet

At one of the 11 outlets, a female employee was found to be committing vice offences, SPF said.

The woman was arrested for managing a place of assignation — an offence under the Women’s Charter 1961.

As defined by the Charter, a “place of assignation” means any place where communication is established with any woman or girl, either directly or through an intermediary, for any immoral purpose.

TCM practitioners reminded to comply with law

SPF said it has asked the TCM Practitioners Board to remind registered TCM practitioners that they must comply with the Massage Establishments (Exemption) Order 2018.

Regular enforcement checks will continue to be conducted at TCM outlets to detect and deter illicit activities, SPF added, stating:

Those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

More information on licensing requirements for massage establishments can be found on the SPF website.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.