Teacher in US dies in tragic accident after students pull prank on him

Student prank in US ends in tragic accident that takes life of their teacher

An 18-year-old student was arrested in the US last Friday (6 March) after a prank on his teacher went tragically wrong.

The teen, Jayden Ryan Wallace, along with four friends, was pulling the typical toilet paper prank on their teacher, Jason Hughes.

He ended up running over the 40-year-old teacher with his vehicle.

According to 11alive, Wallace is being charged with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering on private property, while the other four were charged with misdemeanours.

The victim’s family knew all the students involved and urged authorities to drop all charges against them.

Toilet paper prank ends in fatal disaster

Police said they responded to an emergency alert at around 11.40pm last Friday. An investigation revealed that a group of students had scattered toilet paper over Mr Hughes’ house.

When Mr Hughes came out to catch the students, they got into their vehicles and began to drive off. However, the teacher tripped and fell onto the road during the chase. Tragically, he ended up in the path of the teen’s pickup truck, which ran him over.

The students immediately left their vehicle and began to give first aid to Mr Hughes until emergency responders arrived.

The teacher died from his wounds at the local hospital.

Wife supports charges against students being dropped

Mr Hughes’ wife, Laura, spoke to the media after the tragedy, explaining the circumstances behind the accident and urging authorities to reconsider the charges.

She said her husband had been excited to catch the students pranking him, and that the prank had been a “student tradition”.

Indeed, just three days before the accident, the school had issued a warning to parents and students not to take their pranks too far.

“While we understand that prom is a time for celebration and creating lasting memories, we must emphasise the importance of responsible behaviour and respect for others and their property,” the school wrote on Facebook.

Mrs Hughes said she does not want these students’ lives to be ruined.

“This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children,” she said.

Featured image adapted from 11alive and GoFundMe.