M’sian teacher sparks outrage after saying uni students killed in bus crash ‘won’t enter heaven’ due to outstanding loans

A Malaysian secondary school teacher is under fire after claiming that university students who died in a tragic bus crash in Perak wouldn’t go to heaven because of their outstanding loans.

The teacher allegedly went as far as to say those who die in debt deserve to go to hell — a remark that has since sparked national backlash and prompted a government investigation, according to Sinar Harian.

Teacher posts inflammatory messages regarding tragic accident

Earlier this week, a teacher took to Facebook to share his inflammatory views on the fatal bus crash involving Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students.

According to World of Buzz, the now-deleted posts claimed the 15 students who died would not enter heaven as they still owed money. He also stated that anyone who dies while in debt deserves to go to hell.

In a particularly offensive move, he even created an obscene acronym using the name of UPSI, before saying the students deserved “nothing but death”.

The disturbing comments quickly circulated online, drawing outrage from netizens and condemnation from the public.

Authorities launch investigation, teacher later apologises

Following the backlash, the teacher deleted the posts and issued a public apology.

“I would like to apologise for the incident that befell the UPSI students. May God bless them,” the post said.

Shortly after, his Facebook profile became inaccessible.

According to Sinar Harian, Malaysia’s State Education Department launched an investigation and confirmed that the Facebook account belonged to a secondary school teacher.

The District Education Office reportedly contacted the school’s principal and advised the teacher to remove the offending posts.

There are also unconfirmed reports that the teacher may be suffering from schizophrenia.

Meanwhile, according to Harian Metro, the Malaysian government plans to waive the outstanding loans of the UPSI bus crash victims, as well as offer RM10,000 (S$3,000) in financial aid.

