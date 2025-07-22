Teacher in China accused of groping after performing CPR on collapsed woman

Teacher in China accused of groping collapsed woman while performing CPR

A teacher in China has been accused of groping a woman while performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her.

After clips of him doing chest compressions were posted online, a few observers commented that he had placed his hands in the wrong position.

Although many others came to the man’s defence, the 42-year-old man felt “bitterly disappointed”. He even said that if he had known he would be attacked, he would rather not have stepped up to help at all.

According to South China Morning Post, the incident occurred in Hunan province on 12 July.

Teacher steps in to perform CPR

When a woman collapsed on the street in the city of Hengyang, a female doctor initially rushed in to help. The doctor began performing CPR on the woman, but when she got tired, she asked passersby if anyone could take over.

Mr Pan, a teacher at a medical school, passed by on his bike and quickly volunteered to take over the emergency procedure.

The pair then took turns performing CPR on the collapsed woman as they waited for an ambulance. As the man took over the emergency procedure, the doctor checked the woman’s vitals.

After ten minutes of the life-saving procedure, the woman finally opened her eyes. She was then conveyed to the local hospital.

Observers accused man of groping

Clips of the heroic act were posted online. But instead of receiving praise, the man became the subject of sexual assault accusations.

Some observers claimed Mr Pan had placed his hands in the wrong spot to perform CPR — they alleged that he had placed them in a position that allowed him to grope her.

“He is obviously groping her chest,” one commenter said.

One widely circulated comment suggested leaving the CPR duties to a female person instead.

Another netizen even suggested rubbing her belly instead.

Although many users rushed to the man’s support, he still felt dismayed by the comments when approached by the press.

“I feel frightened. If I had known that I would be rebuked, I would not have taken the initiative to help,” Mr Pan said.

Addressing the allegations, the man also said that if he had put his hands in the wrong place, the doctor would have corrected him.

