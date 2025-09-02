Teacher in Japan arrested for allegedly secretly filming elementary schoolgirls & sharing images in group chat

Teacher in Japan arrested for allegedly secretly filming elementary school students

A 28-year-old teacher from Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture was arrested by police on suspicion of secretly filming his elementary school students.

The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into a group chat involving around 10 teachers who allegedly shared illicit photos of their students.

According to NHK, Katsuya Ishikawa is the fourth teacher to be arrested in connection with the investigation.

Shared photos in group chat

Ishikawa, a junior high school teacher in Kanagawa, is accused of secretly photographing two female students’ underwear and sharing the images in a group chat with other teachers.

He admitted to the charges during questioning.

Sankei Shimbun reported that Ishikawa took the first photo in September 2024, followed by two more photos in October and December of the same year.

Part of a larger network of teachers

The group chat Ishikawa participated in included several other teachers who also shared disturbing images.

Earlier this year, police discovered the group and found over 70 inappropriate images, including upskirt shots.

The investigation began after an arrest was made in March 2025.

Police then arrested two teachers from Yokohama, both of whom had worked at elementary schools in the area.

In addition to the voyeuristic images, the group allegedly shared AI-modified photos of their students, with members leaving complimentary remarks such as: “This one’s really good.”

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to identify and apprehend the remaining participants in the group chat.

Featured image adapted from Sankei Shimbun and TBS News.