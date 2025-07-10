S’pore primary school teacher performs lewd acts on her 14-year-old student, stalks him for months

Primary school teacher in Singapore charged for sex acts on 14-year-old student

A female teacher in Singapore was given four charges on Wednesday (9 July) for allegedly committing sexual acts on a male underage student.

The 34-year-old woman was the student’s primary school teacher at the time of the alleged offences.

Teacher allegedly performed sex act on victim in car

According to The Straits Times (ST), the teacher had met the victim at least twice at a multi-storey carpark in 2019 — the student was between 13 and 14 years old at the time.

Court documents stated that she allegedly hugged and kissed the boy between 20 Feb 2019 and 8 Oct 2019.

Additionally, she was accused of sitting on his lap and grinding her body against him in the car.

Between Nov and Dec 2019, when the victim was 14, she allegedly gave him oral sex in a carpark.

Teacher stalked student despite being told to stop

The teacher also purportedly stalked the boy between Oct 2023 and March 2024, sending at least 18 “unwanted” emails to him.

He had previously told her to stop communicating with him. The teacher’s actions had allegedly caused distress and harassment to the victim.

The 34-year-old faces four charges in total, one each for:

Sexual penetration of a minor

Performing an indecent act with a child

Sexual grooming

Stalking

The court case was adjourned for further mention in August.

In response to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) queries, a Ministry of Education (MOE) spokesperson emphasised that the ministry takes a “serious view” of staff misconduct.

It will not hesitate to take disciplinary action — which includes dismissal from service — against those who fall short of its standards of conduct and discipline.

As for the case in question, MOE said the woman has been suspended from March 2024 and is no longer teaching in any school.

MOE will follow up with disciplinary proceedings after the conclusion of the case.

