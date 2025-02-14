Teacher & his 3 students die in M’sia chain collision on Chap Goh Mei

Teacher & 3 students die in Malaysia chain collision on Chap Goh Mei

A chain collision in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia on Wednesday night (12 Feb) has claimed the lives of five individuals, including a teacher and three of his students.

The tragedy occurred on Chap Goh Mei, the last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

According to the New Straits Times, the accident happened around 9pm on Kilometer (KM) 6, Jalan Bahau-Rompin, and involved three vehicles.

Toyota veers into opposite lane

Jempol district police chief said the accident occurred when a Toyota Mark X suddenly swerved into the opposite lane.

This caused it to crash into the Perodua Axia driven by the 31-year-old teacher.

At the time, he was accompanied by three of his students who were aged between 16 and 19.

The collision with the Toyota caused the Perodua to spin, hitting a Ford Ranger truck that had been behind it.

The accident killed the Toyota driver, the teacher, and two of the students at the scene.

Paramedics conveyed the critically injured third student — a 16-year-old who was found in the backseat — to Kuala Pilah Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The Ford driver was not injured in the crash.

Former teacher remained close to students

According to Guang Ming Daily, the 31-year-old Perodua driver was a former secondary school teacher.

Despite leaving the profession, the man remained close to his former students and would often spend time with them.

The four were on their way to Seremban for dinner and a haircut when the accident occurred.

The former teacher’s sister said her brother had borrowed her vehicle earlier that day. She had even texted him around the time of the accident, asking him to get petrol for the car.

When he hadn’t responded, she simply thought his phone had run out of battery.

She only found out around an hour later that her brother had been in an accident when police notified her, shocking her and her family.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew.