Teen with autism in Philippines dies in house fire after allegedly refusing to leave burning home

16-year-old teen with autism dies after being trapped in house fire allegedly caused by victim’s own lighter

A 16-year-old teen with autism died after becoming trapped in a house fire in Valenzuela City, Philippines.

The fire broke out just after 8am on Monday (5 Jan) at a residential home along Joaquin Santiago Street in Barangay Malanday.

Teen refused to leave burning house despite siblings’ pleas

According to Filipino news outlet ABS-CBN, the victim, identified as John Ric Hiligan, was at home when the fire started.

His father, Joseph, was out working as a jeepney driver, while their mother, Gracie Caubalejo, was visiting relatives in Caloocan at the time.

John was left at home with his two younger siblings. When the fire broke out, his siblings tried to pull him out, but he refused to leave and stayed inside the burning house.

Firefighters later found John’s body on the first floor after the blaze was extinguished.

Authorities believe he was initially trapped on the second floor, which collapsed during the fire.

Fire suspected to have been triggered by victim’s lighter

Authorities suspect the fire, which started in the kitchen on the second floor, may have been triggered by a cigarette lighter used by the victim.

Mr Joseph said his son often used the lighter as a coping mechanism during moments of distress.

“Whenever he had an episode, the lighter was what truly calmed him down,” Mr Joseph explained.

John’s mother broke down as she recalled the last time she saw her son during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“If my son can hear me, son, I’m here now. Maybe he was just waiting for me to come home,” she said tearfully.

The family has since appealed to the local government for assistance with John’s cremation and support in rebuilding their lives.

“Whatever help they can provide, because we truly have nothing left. Everything is gone,” Mr Joseph said.

Fire displaces multiple families

The fire reached First Alarm status and took nearly an hour to bring under control.

The Malanday Barangay Public Safety Office confirmed that four families were displaced and are currently staying in modular tents provided by the barangay.

The Bureau of Fire Protection is still investigating the extent of the damage.

