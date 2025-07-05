British teen claims she was tortured to smuggle drugs from Thailand, authorities say CCTV footage contradicts claims

Thai authorities say CCTV footage contradicts claims made by British teen who smuggled drugs into Georgia

Authorities in Thailand have released CCTV footage that they say contradicts claims made by a British teen who was arrested for smuggling drugs into Georgia.

In May, 18-year-old Bella Culley made headlines when she suddenly surfaced in Georgia after going missing during her trip to Thailand.

During a court hearing, the teen claimed she was coerced into trafficking drugs from Thailand. She added that she had tried informing Thai customs officers, but was ignored.

According to Khaosod English, Thai Immigration released footage of Ms Culley passing through passport control without requesting help from officials who stood next to her.

Claims she was tortured into smuggling drugs

Appearing in a court in Tbilisi — the capital of Georgia — Ms Culley pleaded not guilty to charges of possession and trafficking a illegal drugs.

She told the court that she had been tortured into becoming a drug mule, even showing a scar on her right hand. The 18-year-old claimed the scar was caused by an iron being pressed on her skin in Thailand.

“I didn’t want to do this. I was forced by torture,” she told the court.

12kg of marijuana & 2kg of hashish found in her bag

On 10 May, Ms Culley had been arrested at Tbilisi International Airport after customs officers found 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish in her bag. According to the BBC, her lawyer said she was not aware of what was inside the suitcase.

Her lawyer also said Ms Culley tried to inform the customs officers in Thailand about her dire situation, but “nobody paid attention”.

However, Thai Immigration refutes those claims. According to Khaosod English, authorities have released security footage from Suvarnabhumi Airport showing Ms Culley passing through passport control on 10 May.

Footage shows Ms Culley passing through without requesting help from officials.

“There is no evidence whatsoever that any immigration or police officers forced or threatened the suspect to smuggle drugs out of the country, ” said an immigration chief. He added that he believes she made those claims to mitigate her sentence.

Teen faces life imprisonment if found guilty

Ms Culley also claims she knew several of the people who forced her into becoming a drug mule. According to The Sun, the teen claims they were British and threatened her by saying that they knew where her family lived.

When the teen turned to local police in Thailand, she said the authorities had been in cahoots with the gang.

If found guilty of her charges, Ms Culley faces 20 years’ jail or life imprisonment.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for next Thursday (10 July). The judge also denied her bail despite her family being ready to pay ₾50,000 (S$23,400) for her bond.

