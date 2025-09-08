‘You got the balls to use that knife?’: Teen in Thailand gets stabbed after taunting rider during traffic altercation

Teen in Thailand gets stabbed for taunting knife-wielding motorcyclist during traffic altercation

A teen in Thailand got stabbed in the chest for taunting a man who pulled out a knife during a traffic altercation. The 17-year-old suffered severe injuries and had to be conveyed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Khaosod, police have since identified the perpetrator as another teen and have contacted his parents to bring him in for questioning.

Teens get into fight at traffic light

On Thursday (4 Sept), police in Thailand’s Nonthaburi province rushed to an intersection in Pak Kret District after reports of two teens being stabbed during a fight.

They arrived with paramedics to find a 17-year-old in critical condition with a stab wound to his abdomen, while his 16-year-old friend had sustained cuts on his right arm.

Both were given first aid before being taken to the hospital.

According to the younger boy, the pair had been riding together on the 17-year-old’s motorcycle to get food when the altercation broke out.

While stopped at a red light, another motorcyclist pulled up and blocked their way.

The 17-year-old asked him to move, but instead the rider deliberately shifted to obstruct them further.

An argument erupted, during which the motorcyclist and his friend allegedly drew knives.

In response, the 17-year-old taunted them, saying: “You got the balls to use that knife?”

Police summon perps for questioning

The motorcyclist and his friend then stabbed the pair of teens before fleeing the scene.

According to Channel 7 News, the critically injured teen’s mum said her son had no prior feuds with the motorcyclist who stabbed him.

She lamented the fact that they had resorted to potentially fatal violence to settle a relatively minor disagreement.

He will need to undergo surgery for his injuries. His friend also received five stitches for the wound on his arm.

According to Khaosod, police were able to track down the perpetrators using security camera footage. They identified them as a pair of teens.

Their parents have been notified to bring them to the station for questioning.

