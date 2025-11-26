S’pore teen promotes vapes on WhatsApp & helps friends buy them from JB, gets 18 months’ probation

Teen advertises selection of vapes on WhatsApp, helps friends buy them from Johor Bahru

A Singaporean teenager who promoted vapes on WhatsApp and helped friends buy them from Johor Bahru, Malaysia has been sentenced to 18 months’ probation.

On Tuesday (25 Nov), Albee Chai Buo Yin, now 20, admitted to possessing an imitation tobacco product and to advertising the sale of vapes on WhatsApp.

According to court documents, Chai posted an image on WhatsApp on 22 Oct 2024 advertising an assortment of e-vaporisers for sale.

She had also previously sold three disposable vapes to a buyer.

HSA conducts raid at teen’s flat

Two months after the advertisement, officers from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) conducted a raid at her Jurong West flat.

They found six disposable e-vaporisers and one vape device fitted with a pod, which Chai later claimed were all for her personal use.

Messages retrieved from her mobile phone further revealed that she had assisted friends in purchasing vapes from Johor Bahru and bringing them into Singapore.

Probation includes curfew & community service

Chai’s 18-month probation order requires her to remain indoors between 10pm and 6am, and to complete 50 hours of community service.

Under the Probation of Offenders Act, probation is generally available for first-time offenders aged 16 to 21 who are not facing offences with fixed, mandatory sentences.

HSA reminds the public that the purchase, possession, or use of e-vaporisers and other imitation tobacco products carries a first-time composition fine of S$700 for adults aged 18 and above.

Possession of e-vaporisers for purposes other than sale can attract a fine of up to S$2,000, while selling or advertising vapes can result in a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months.

