Man stops teens in Jurong West to check their bicycles, praises them for setting good example

If you’re a teen cycling around Jurong West, you might want to double-check your brakes. In a recent TikTok video, a man was seen stopping a group of teens at Jurong West to check if their bicycles had working brakes, and praising them after they passed his inspection.

The man, known online as @runnerkao, says he does this regularly as part of his efforts to keep young cyclists safe.

The content creator, who is a father of two and a former social worker, also uses his platform to promote youth safety and awareness on issues like bullying and vaping.

In the 38-second video posted on Saturday (5 July), Runner Kao is seen approaching around five secondary school teens riding fixed-gear bicycles, also known as “fixies”.

The boys have been cruising along a pedestrian walkway when Runner Kao calls out to them, saying, “I want to check already.”

He then asks the teens if their bicycles have brakes — a crucial safety feature that is sometimes missing on modded fixie setups.

One of the boys confidently responds, “Got brakes!” — and the others follow suit.

Runner Kao is visibly pleased. He shakes their hands, pats them on the back, and praises them in front of the camera:

These are good kids. These are great examples.

He even encourages them to keep the community safe by calling out others who flout the rules and don’t have brakes.

“Just scold them,” he says as the boys laugh.

Speaking to MS News, Runner Kao revealed that this wasn’t his first time conducting such checks.

He explained that he regularly checks on teens in the area, and when he encounters riders without brakes, he makes them promise to install one.

“I do this regularly to ensure they follow the rules, and to ensure their safety,” he said.

As a well-known face among youths in the area, he believes it’s his way of giving back, ensuring the next generation grows up safer and more socially aware.

“[I] want to use my influence to ensure the well being of the youths in Singapore,” he told MS News. “My aim is not to enforce but to influence them positively in a brotherly manner. That’s why they always are receptive to what I have to share.”

Netizens in the comments praised Runner Kao’s actions, with many hailing him as a “positive role model” — and even a “father figure” to the youths in the area.

One TikTok user remarked how the teens “got excited” to show off their brakes, speaking volumes about the influence Runner Kao has had on the community.

Beyond bicycle safety, Runner Kao has been actively using TikTok to speak out against bullying and vaping, issues he says are increasingly common among Singapore teens.

In February, after a video of an alleged assault at Montfort Secondary went viral, he filmed a clip outside the school. There, he had students “promise” to never bully others and to always step in if they see someone being targeted.

He’s also vocal against vaping, often calling it harmful.

“The next person I see vaping, I’m going to smack the vape off your face,” he once joked in a video.

