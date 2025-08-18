Teens in M’sia seen throwing stones at stray puppies, suspected of torturing animals

Teens in Malaysia caught on video throwing stones at stray puppies & dangling 1 with string, authorities investigating

An animal rights group in Malaysia is appealing for information after shocking videos surfaced of two teenagers allegedly torturing and killing stray puppies and kittens.

Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) shared the clips on Facebook on Friday (15 Aug), which have garnered over 110 comments within a day.

The disturbing incidents are believed to have taken place at PPRT Taman Ehsan Kudat, a government housing project in Sabah, Borneo.

Clips show teens laughing while attacking puppies

In one clip, a boy smirks as he approaches a litter of three puppies with a fist-sized rock. He winds up before hurling the stone directly at them, sending it crashing into pieces with a loud thump.

The puppies can be heard yelping in pain as the teen laughs and picks up another piece of rock for a follow-up strike, before running away.

Another video shows a puppy tied to a string and hoisted into the air by one of the teens. The animal dangles helplessly as the boy swings it around before flinging it at others offscreen.

Animal rights group seeks justice

SAFM has urged residents in the area to come forward with information and file a police report, stressing that such acts are punishable under Malaysia’s Animal Welfare Act 2015.

Offenders face fines of up to RM100,000 (S$30,400) and a maximum of three years’ jail.

According to The Star, Malaysian authorities have since launched an investigation into the case.

