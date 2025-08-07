8 men in Vietnam arrested for allegedly stealing over 50 dogs for meat

Vietnamese gang arrested for allegedly stealing over 50 dogs to sell to slaughterhouses

In a deeply upsetting case from central Vietnam, eight men have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 50 dogs to sell for meat over the past three months.

The group, all residents of Nghe An Province, are now facing serious charges of property theft and handling stolen goods.

Gang used stun guns to subdue dogs in 15 seconds

According to investigators, the gang — led by 34-year-old Tran Van An — would set out on motorcycles late at night or in the early hours of the morning, armed with electric stun batons, knives, sacks, and tape.

Each dog was subdued in just 15 to 20 seconds, then passed to a gang member named Duong, who handled the sales, allegedly with slaughterhouses, reports Vietnamese news media VnExpress.

Police seized stun guns, knives, & tools used in thefts

Authorities began tracking the group at the end of July, eventually deploying multiple task forces to arrest An, Duong, and six others.

During the operation, officers confiscated stun guns, knives, and other tools used in the crimes.

Investigations revealed that the group had stolen more than two tonnes worth of dogs in total.

Dog theft often goes unpunished if animal is worth below S$98

Additionally, they found out that every suspect had a criminal history, including theft and illegal gambling.

Under Vietnamese law, dog theft is often not treated as a criminal offence unless the stolen animal is worth over VND2 million (S$98), which means many such cases go unpunished.

Most stolen dogs are sold for meat, a controversial practice that continues to draw outrage from animal lovers both in Vietnam and abroad.

