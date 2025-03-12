Train fault on TEL line causes 40-minute delay, services disrupted between Gardens by the Bay & Bayshore

Train fault causes 40-min delay and disruptions on Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL)

Commuters on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) faced significant delays on Wednesday morning (12 Mar), as a train fault disrupted services between Gardens by the Bay and Bayshore stations for over 40 minutes.

SMRT confirmed that the disruption was due to a train fault at Tanjong Katong station.

Train fault at Tanjong Katong causes early morning delays

In a Facebook update at 6.24am, SMRT announced that train services had resumed between Woodlands North and Bayshore.

The train operator also stated that free bus services between Gardens by the Bay and Bayshore were no longer available.

In a 6.45am, SMRT provided further details, stating that the fault occurred at Tanjong Katong station on the TEL around 5am.

SMRT said its team safely moved the faulty train to a rail siding, allowing normal train operations to resume. Engineers were also deployed to rectify the issue swiftly.

SMRT assured commuters that station announcements were made to keep them informed, with staff stationed at affected areas to assist passengers.

“We are sorry for affecting your morning commute,” SMRT said in its statement.

Netizens praise SMRT’s quick response

Despite the delay, public response was largely positive, with many netizens commending SMRT for its swift communication and efficiency.

One commuter expressed relief that the issue was resolved in time for students heading to school.

Another netizen appreciated SMRT’s clear updates and rapid response.

A user also thanked the engineers and technicians for working quickly to fix the problem.

