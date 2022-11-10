Free Rides At New TEL3 MRT Stations On 11 Nov, Journey Starts From Stevens To Gardens By The Bay

Free MRT Rides During TEL3 Opening Event On 11 Nov

The Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 3 (TEL3) is set to commence passenger service on 13 Nov, with 11 new stations connecting commuters from Stevens (after Caldecott station) all the way to Gardens by the Bay.

In celebration of its launch, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will hold a special opening event two days before the official opening, where commuters can enjoy free travel along the TEL3 stations.

There will also be a variety of activities, from games to photo exhibitions.

Commuters enjoy free rides, games & fun activities on 11 Nov

The event, named Rail Day Out in the City, will last from 10am to 9pm on Friday (11 Nov), according to a news release by LTA.

By riding along TEL3, commuters can familiarise themselves with the stations and have chances to explore the unique architecture and landmarks around them.

For example, Shenton Way station has a wall mural of Singapore currency notes from the Bird Series.

Besides that, there are several games where you can win exciting prizes.

For instance, you can scan QR codes to play the TEL3 Go! game where you can win prizes from the lucky draws.

Furthermore, there’ll be performances by the Thoughtful Bunch, such as our beloved Stand-Up Stacey.

TEL3 will run in a loop for free rides

During the opening event, LTA stated that TEL3 will be configured to run in an isolated loop for free travel.

It will not be linked to the existing stations, so commuters can only start and end their journey at any of the 11 new stations.

Those who want to experience the event but are coming from existing MRT lines must first tap out and use the following linkways:

Stevens station on the Downtown Line

Orchard station on the North-South Line

Outram Park station on the East-West and North East Lines

Marina Bay station on the North-South and Circle Lines

A free shuttle bus service between TEL Caldecott and Stevens will also be provided at 10-minute intervals.

Faster, more direct MRT connections to the city centre

After TEL commences operations in the future, commuters who live along the areas have faster and more direct MRT connections to the city centre and the east side.

LTA also stated that there will be enhancements to the new stations where needed.

For example, to strengthen links to Shenton Way MRT along Park Street, the route of bus service 400 will be changed to make it more convenient.

By monitoring changes in travel patterns, LTA will make adjustments where necessary. This will ensure the improvement of the bus networks and better allocation of resources, they added.

When TEL3 officially commences, the trains will run at frequencies of five minutes during peak hours and six minutes during off-peak hours.

For more information, commuters can refer to LTA’s MyTransport.SG mobile app for timings.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.