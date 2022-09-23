S’pore Bakery Puts Telegram Stickers On Cakes So You Can Say How You Really Feel

Singapore Bakery NÜL Makes Cute Customised Cakes With Telegram Stickers On Them

If you’re a Telegram user, most of your conversations are probably peppered with loads of stickers. Like emojis, these help one to express their feelings succinctly.

One popular sticker pack you may have seen features the adorable Quby, who basically looks like a sentient little mochi.

If you have an upcoming occasion and have been thinking of adding this squishy figure to a cake, you’re in luck.

One bakery in Singapore is able to make customised cakes with Quby and other characters on them.

Available in different designs & flavours

NÜL is a home-based bakery in Singapore that makes customised cream cakes.

All their products are made to order and, as one can see from scrolling through their online catalogue or Instagram feed, simple yet utterly adorable.

One of the series, called ‘Sticker Pack’, features Quby – or at least a Quby-like figure – in a variety of poses and outfits.

They’re available as four-inch buttercream cakes and come in a variety of flavours including chocolate, ondeh ondeh, earl grey lavender, and strawberry shortcake.

Customers are also able to add their own messages.

These can range from the standard “happy birthday” wishes to cheekier personal statements.

Some earlier examples the bakery shared are “talk 30 to me”, presumably for someone entering the third decade of their life, and “get preg soon”, most likely for someone looking to expand the family.

Be sure to have your camera rolling to capture your loved one’s look of delight on their face when they open up the box and see the cake.

After everyone has finished admiring and snapping pictures of the cake, they can look forward to enjoying some delicious dessert.

Reviews that NÜL shared on their Instagram praise both the look and taste of their creations, proving that they have both style and substance.

Choose from loads of other styles

If you’re looking for more classic designs, NÜL’s able to whip that up for you too.

Those who prefer something lighter and less sweet may opt for fresh cream cakes instead of buttercream ones. Flavours include lychee rose, yuzu sesame, and banana praline.

Prices for the four-inch and six-inch buttercream cakes start from S$29.50 and S$50 respectively.

The fresh cream cakes are priced from S$40 for the four-inch single cakes and S$78 for the six-inch ones.

According to the website’s FAQ page, the bakery accepts orders for custom designs and colours. So just get in touch with them if you have some ideas in mind.

Say how you really feel with real-life Telegram stickers

When you have so much to say and no idea how to say it, there are always Telegram stickers.

Despite consisting of just a few simple lines and colours, this character is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.

What do you think of these Telegram sticker cakes, and would you order one? Let us know in the comments.

