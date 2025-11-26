2 elderly men fight at Telok Blangah Crescent Food Centre, both get arrested

Elderly men arrested after fight at Telok Blangah Crescent Food Centre, one taken to hospital

Two elderly men were recently spotted exchanging blows with fists and a stick at Telok Blangah Crescent Market & Food Centre while a third uncle tried to stop the fight.

Both were later arrested by the police, with one requiring hospital treatment.

Fight erupts between two uncles

According to the police, the fight occurred at 5.25pm on 24 Nov at Block 11 Telok Blangah Crescent, the address of Telok Blangah Crescent Market & Food Centre.

The video posted online showed a large man in white slugging it out with a smaller man in black. The latter wielded a stick in his right hand as a weapon.

Despite being unarmed, the white-shirted man landed a clean punch that knocked down his opponent

The man in black fell backwards into a hawker stall with a loud crash. They then struggled over control of the stick.

As the man in black tried to get back up, he took several more punches to the face and tumbled once again into the stall.

Third man steps in to stop Telok Blangah Crescent Food Centre fight

At this point, a third man with a white cap stepped in and physically separated the two brawling uncles.

The man in black remained undeterred after the beating he had taken and advanced upon his opponent again.

“He so big size, how you beat him?” one of the spectators commented.

The large man in white then took off his spectacles, threw them onto a table, and picked up a plastic chair.

“[He] take one chair ‘hammer’ you, you die,” the spectator commented, giving his prediction to the escalating situation.

Both elderly men exchanged insults from a distance before the man with the white cap pushed one of them away, ending the fight.

One man involved in fight taken to hospital

The police told MS News that officers subsequently arrested two men, aged 63 and 68, for the offence of affray.

Additionally, the 68-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has also reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for comments.

Featured image adapted from Raven Qiu on Facebook.