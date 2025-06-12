Woman in China temporarily blinded in one eye after allegedly being shot by high-pressure water gun

Woman in China temporarily blinded after tourist fire high-pressure water gun at her

What was supposed to be a fun rafting trip turned into a nightmare for a woman in China after she was allegedly shot in the eye with a high-pressure water gun.

The incident reportedly left her temporarily blind in one eye.

The woman claimed that a tourist repeatedly targeted her despite her pleas to stop. A police report has since been lodged, and investigations are currently underway.

Victim encounters ‘malicious’ tourists during rafting trip

According to the victim’s post on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, the incident took place last Saturday (7 July) while she was rafting with friends at Qilu Mountain in Shandong Province.

At about 2.50pm, the group made a quick pit stop to buy some items before returning to their raft. That was when they reportedly encountered a group of “malicious” tourists.

She claimed the group held her back and aimed a high-pressure water gun directly at her face, firing repeatedly even though she asked them to stop.

Attempted to stop ‘malicious’ tourists but was unsuccessful

The woman described the pain as unbearable. “My face hurt so much that I couldn’t stand it any longer,” she lamented.

She said she confronted the man at least five times, telling him, “It really hurts, you are using a high-pressure water gun, which hurts my back and face.”

Despite her protests, he allegedly continued shooting water at her at close range — reportedly less than half a metre away.

Temporarily blinded in right eye due to high water force

The force of the water reportedly left her temporarily blind in her right eye. According to the victim, staff at the scene did not step in to help, nor did they call for emergency services.

Thus, she had to travel in the ambulance alone.

Doctors later informed her that the injury was “very serious”. In a follow-up post, she shared that although her vision is slowly recovering, she may never see as clearly as before.

She also sustained traumatic cataracts and glaucoma due to the impact.

Suspect allegedly refused to accompany victim to hospital

The woman added that when she asked if the man responsible could accompany her to the hospital, he refused, allegedly saying he “wanted to go out and have fun”.

He did, however, leave behind his accomplice’s phone number.

At the time of writing, the suspect’s identity has yet to be confirmed, and authorities are currently investigating the case.

Featured image adapted from 小红薯66127C4F on Xiaohongshu.