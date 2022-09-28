National Swimmer Teong Tzen Wei To Be Investigated For Drug-Related Offences, SportSG Suspends Support

Teong Tzen Wei Latest Swimmer Named In Relation To Drug-Related Offences

Drug-related rules and offences have come under major scrutiny in recent weeks, following National swimmer Joseph Schooling’s admission to cannabis consumption.

Concurrently, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) investigated fellow national swimmer Amanda Lim for drug-related offences.

Today (28 Sep), SportSG announced that a third national swimmer, Teong Tzen Wei, is also under investigation for possible drug offences.

The trio will now no longer receive the support of the national sports agency that includes access to facilities and services for a month.

Swimming trio admit to drug consumption overseas

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Teong was the latest athlete to be investigated for drug-related offences.

Citing a SportSG statement, CNA states that the trio had tested negative for controlled drugs while under investigation by CNB.

However, they admitted to drug use overseas while on duty as TeamSG athletes.

All three of them have received warning letters from SportSG following the conclusion of an internal review last week.

While dishing out their punishment, SportSG considered various factors. Among them were the trio’s full cooperation during their internal review process and remorse for their lapse of judgement.

The swimmers have apparently appealed for a second chance to prove themselves.

Teong Tzen Wei will have spexScholar benefits stripped for 1 month

The Straits Times (ST) reports that as a spexScholar, Teong will also have his scholarship benefits withdrawn for one month.

Athletes under the scheme get monthly stipends as well as additional support in education, sports science and nutrition.

As recently as May 2022, Teong broke the SEA Games 50m freestyle record. At the recent Commonwealth Games, he also won silver in the 50m butterfly finals.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Swimming Association on Facebook and Andy Chua via ActiveSG.