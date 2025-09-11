Tesla driver hits kerb on Bradell Road & sends wheel cover flying towards motorcyclist

Tesla hits kerb in Braddell & sends wheel cover flying, nearly hits motorcyclist trailing behind

A motorcyclist on Braddell Road had a close brush with danger on Monday morning (8 Sept) when a Tesla in front of him clipped a kerb, sending its wheel cover flying straight in his direction.

The incident, captured on dashcam footage shared by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), happened at around 8am just before the Toa Payoh North Flyover.

As the black car got closer to the flyover, it drifted too far to the right.

The Tesla Model 3 then hit the kerb of the road divider and bounced off it, ruffling through some of the bushes in the process.

The brief impact seemingly dislodged one of the plastic wheel rim covers and launched it upwards into the air.

It went flying towards the motorcyclist behind, narrowly missing and clattering off the road to the rider’s left.

The Tesla driver did not appear to notice the loss of a wheel cover and carried on driving.

MS News has reached out to the police for comments on the incident.

Commenters criticise Tesla driver for incident

Online, commenters overwhelmingly criticised the Tesla driver, with one accusing them of being “not that smart” despite having a “smart” car.

A user blamed the motorcyclist for allegedly not keeping a safe distance, but was quickly slammed by other commenters.

They pointed out that the rider had kept at least one car length of distance between themselves and the Tesla.

Another netizen jokingly wished a speedy recovery to the only casualty of the incident — the bushes.

