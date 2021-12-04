PCR Test Kits Made In Singapore Can Detect Omicron & Delta Variant

With the emergence of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, testing and detection have become more important than before.

Recently, a Singapore company named Acumen Diagnostics announced that its PCR test kits are able to detect infectious Covid-19 strains like Omicron and Delta.

Since the kits are locally manufactured, they can also be deployed quickly and are also more affordable compared to others that are imported.

Local PCR test kits can detect Omicron & Delta variant

In a press release issued on Friday (3 Dec), Acuman Diagnostics shared that 2 of their PCR test kits are capable of identifying the Omicron and Delta variants of the Covid-19 virus.

Source

The 2 kits, Acu-Corona 2.0 and Acu-Corona Duplex, are already in use.

Since the kits are manufactured locally, they can be distributed quickly and reportedly cost about half the price imported ones.

Hence, they were described as “highly accurate, cost-effective and affordable”. Additionally, they also allow Singapore to be self-sufficient.

At the moment, Acumen Diagnostics operates 2 laboratories that can process 7,000 diagnostic tests daily.

CEO and chief scientist Dr Ong Siew Hwa said with the emergence of the more infectious Omicron variant, it is crucial to have highly accurate and cost-effective Covid-19 testing.

Thus, Acumen Diagnostics is well-positioned to help Singapore with the task of tackling the new strain.

Effective PCR test kit can help curb the spread

While the emergence of the Omicron variant is worrying, we hope test kits like those developed by Acuman Diagnostics will help Singapore and other countries with their fight against the new Covid-19 strain.

With more effective testing, it would certainly be a lot easier to tackle the challenges posed by the new variant.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Acumen Diagnostics.