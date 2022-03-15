Singapore Woman Tests Positive For 12 Days Straight, Doctor Says Risk Of Transmission Is Low

Though many Singapore might have had mild encounters with Covid-19, some may find that the coronavirus has a knack for ‘lingering around’.

One woman in Singapore happened to be one of them, having tested positive for 12 days straight.

Worried that she might spread the virus to others, the lady dared not step out of her house. However, a local infectious diseases expert said that the transmissibility should diminish substantially after the 7th day.

28-year-old woman tested positive for 12 consecutive days

According to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Lin, a 28-year-old woman in Singapore shared that she tested ART-positive for 12 consecutive days.

Source

Fearful of infecting others, she isolated for 12 days and did not step out of her house.

Speaking to the Chinese newspaper, infectious disease expert Dr Leong Hoe Nam shared that having a positive test result after the 7th day doesn’t necessarily indicate that the patient is infectious.

Others who’ve had similar experiences of testing positive after the 7th day also shared their concerns with Shin Min Daily.

However, Dr Leong assured the public that under normal circumstances, patients’ risk of transmission is “low” after the 7th day. On the 10th day, patients should no longer be infectious.

Stay safe during this period of uncertainty

It can be understandably worrying to receive positive results for more than a week, especially for those living with vulnerable folks.

Hence, it may be a relief hearing from the doctors that risks of transmission are generally low after a week or so of contracting the virus.

However, one should always ‘listen’ to their own body and only leave the house when they feel better.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook & BioSpectrum.