60 Textile Recycling Bins Located Across S’pore, Drop Off Unwanted Fabrics In Any Condition

60 Textile Recycling Bins Across Singapore Accept Clothes, Bags, Shoes, Accessories & Even Plush Toys

If you’re one of those people who love shopping for new clothes even if it’s not Chinese New Year, chances are your closet is bursting with togs you never wear any more.

However, it may too sayang to throw them away, especially if they’re still wearable.

The answer could be the 60 textile recycling bins that are conveniently located across 60 locations in Singapore.

Better still, you can drop off unwanted items in any condition, so they don’t even have to be wearable.

Textile recycling bins installed by Singaporean start-up

The textile recycling bins were installed by Cloop, a Singaporean start-up that collects reusable clothes to be resold.

According to their website, their mission is to “reduce fashion overconsumption and waste by keeping apparels circulated within the community”.

They work in collaboration with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysian zero-waste textiles collector that aims to reduce fabric waste pollution and divert textiles away from landfill.

How to use the bins

Using the recycling bins is simple — just drop your items into the large slot in front.

Besides clothes, items like bags, shoes, accessories, belts, caps and household items like soft toys, pillows, towels and linens are accepted.

They can be in any dry condition.

Items in packages are also okay, as long as they’re within 50 to 55cm in height and 40 to 50cm wide, and a maximum of 7kg.

Packages should be put inside and not left outside.

If members of the public notice that the bins are full or packages are left outside, they should call 3159 5141 for assistance.

What happens to the items after that?

In a Facebook video, Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Eric Chua explained what happens to the items after they’re dropped into the recycling bins.

Fabrics are brought to a factory run by Life Line Clothing.

There, they’re sorted out into 550 categories including shirts, trousers, bedsheets and handbags.

After that, they’re sorted according to their condition and undergo metal detection.

While those in good condition can be sold and exported as second-hand clothes, those that have metals or are damaged can’t be reused.

However, their fibres can still be stripped and turned into things like rugs, gloves and industrial cleaning cloths.

Shoes can also be used for playground surfaces.

Textile recycling bins found in 60 Singapore locations

For convenience, the textile recycling bins can be found in 60 locations across Singapore — seven of which are in Mr Chua’s Tanjong Pagar GRC.

While four of them are in private places like condos and offices, most of them are in publicly accessible places like housing estate void decks, schools, carparks and malls.

They may also be located next to recycling bins for other products like paper.

To find the location of the bin nearest to you, check out this maps or this Google Docs list.

The list can also be seen on the National Environment Agency (NEA) website under the “clothing” category.

