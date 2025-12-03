S’pore ranks 3rd at TGR Asia Esports GT Championship, 21-year-old racer wins Fastest Race Pace

Singapore places third at TGR Asia Esports GT Championship 2025

Modern e-sports has grown rapidly over the past 15 years, drawing global audiences and even gaining recognition as an Olympic sport.

As interest swells, countries have invested in developing local talent, and this year’s Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) Asia Esports GT Championship showed how far those efforts have come.

Held on 23 Nov at Toyota Alive Space in Bangkok, Thailand, the 2025 finals brought together 15 of the region’s fastest sim racers.

Representing the little red dot, Fadtris Isa, Jarod Zulkifly Yikai, and Ethan Yoh finished third in the team standings with a combined 93 points.

For those unfamiliar with the series, the TGR Asia Esports GT Championship is a regional sim racing tournament where top drivers compete in ‘Gran Turismo 7’ on PlayStation, navigating a range of circuits in Toyota GR performance cars.

21-year-old racer receives Fastest Race Pace award

Fadtris, 21, also picked up individual honours after earning the Fastest Race Pace award, presented to the driver with the strongest average lap time across the finals.

This was his fourth consecutive appearance since 2022, and despite adapting to new combinations of cars and tracks this year, he held his pace steady throughout.

Having grown up with ‘Gran Turismo’, Fadtris now sees sim racing not only as a passion but as a possible pathway into real-world motorsport.

His past achievements include a third-place finish at the 2023 TGR Asia Esports GT Championship and a win at the Olympic E-Sports Week Time Trial that same year.

26-year-old Toyota staff sees sim racing as gateway to real-world racing

For teammate Jarod, 26, the 2025 finals marked his first appearance on the regional stage.

He trains about 15 hours a week and has earned strong local results, including third at the Toyota GR GT Cup Singapore and second at COMEX Race To Win earlier this year.

Jarod found his footing in e-motorsports through internal events at Toyota Motor Asia, where he is a staff member.

That experience sparked a deeper interest in competitive racing on ‘Gran Turismo’, which he views as an accessible bridge to developing racecraft — especially in Singapore, where physical motorsport opportunities are limited and costly.

Completing the trio was 21-year-old Yoh, who joined Fadtris and Jarod in the national line-up.

Together, the three held their own against seasoned competitors from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, contributing to the team’s 93-point tally and a well-earned third place.

Indonesia sweeps top honours as US$31,000 prize pool is awarded

This year’s finals saw Indonesia dominate both the individual and country championships.

Andika Rama Maulana secured the individual title with 74 points, followed by compatriot Moreno Pratama with 62. Malaysia’s Chong Kai Chang finished third with 59.

Indonesia also topped the country leaderboard with 169 points from Andika, Moreno, and Farizi Pramaditya. Malaysia followed with 151, while Singapore placed third.

Special awards recognised standout performances across the field: Andika was named Driver of the Day, Chong earned Best Racecraft Driver, and Fadtris took home the Fastest Race Pace accolade.

A total prize pool of US$31,000 (S$40,000) was awarded across the individual and country categories. Champions in both segments received US$8,000 (S$10,000), first runners-up earned US$4,500 (S$5,800), and second runners-up took home US$3,000 (S$3,900).

Featured image courtesy of Toyota Motor Asia.