Thai influencer left with cuts on her face after woman attacks her outside Australia restaurant

Thai influencer hurt after spat over restroom queue

Frustration over the long wait for the restroom led to a violent fight in Sydney, Australia, which left a Thai influencer with large cuts on her face.

The influencer, who goes by Babbie Rabbie, said she felt shaken after the attack.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred at around 2am last Saturday (13 Sept) at a Korean restaurant in Sydney’s Chinatown.

Knocked on the restroom door to investigate long queue

The influencer told reporters that she first encountered her attacker in the restroom of the restaurant.

Finding a long queue there, Babbie subsequently knocked on the cubicle door, asking the woman inside if everything was alright.

A woman, identified as 21-year-old Zhang Yuting, exited the room and allegedly cursed at the Thai influencer as she left.

“It was like she was trying to start a fight,” said Babbie.

The two began arguing, but eventually split when Babbie returned to her table.

Fighting escalates

However, as she did so, Ms Zhang allegedly grabbed a bowl of hot soup, as if preparing to chuck it at Babbie.

Footage shows restaurant staff stepping in to stop the two and asking them to leave.

Following this, Babbie said she paid the bill and left the restaurant.

While she waited for her friends outside, Ms Zhang’s friends approached Babbie for a conversation.

Security camera footage then shows Ms Zhang suddenly taking a swipe at Babbie.

This prompted the influencer to lunge at the 21-year-old in retaliation, throwing the younger woman to the ground at one point.

A man grabbed Babbie from behind and yanked her off Ms Zhang, leaving both women on the ground.

“Suddenly, she just came from nowhere,” Babbie recalls.

“I didn’t even realise it was her and I just started trying to protect myself.”

Police report filed

The fight left Babbie with massive cuts on her face and multiple bruises.

Though she has reported the incident to authorities, she says that her injuries have left her unable to work.

“I haven’t been able to work because, as a model and influencer, you need to use your face for content,” Babbie explained.

According to the Daily Telegraph, police have since arrested Ms Zhang and charged her for the attack.

Meanwhile, the man who threw Babbie to the ground will not be charged as police determined he had only wanted to break the fight up.

