Girl counts in Thai to famous Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’, goes viral after people think it sounds like actual rap lyrics

Thai girl counts numbers to ‘Crank That’, people think it sounds like rap lyrics

Last week, a Thai girl counted numbers to the beat of Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’ and went viral on TikTok.

The clip, which features the girl counting numbers in Thai, has garnered over 77 million views and a plethora of covers of her cover.

Some think Thai numbers sound like “ho get back”

The original clip was posted by popular Thai TikTok user @barbiebombam_. In it, the girl counts numbers in Thai to the beat of Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’.

Her looks and charisma on camera already had Thais making comparisons between her and the famous Thai rapper MILLI, who lit up Coachella while enjoying mango and sticky rice.

Her cover of ‘Crank That’ had her unleashing her rapping skills with an Isaan accent. Soon, a Western audience would reshare the cover on TikTok, with many hearing “6, 7, 8” as “ho get back”, which fits perfectly with the rap tune.

Several influencers even danced to it.

Plenty of Thais on TikTok found it hilarious that somehow counting numbers sounds like an expletive phrase in English. Some Thais even sought to teach people who vibed with the cover what the girl was actually saying.

Spawned a counting challenge in multiple languages

Seeing the numbers on screen and plenty of comments explaining what was happening, TikTok users started a counting challenge that also went viral.

There were English versions, Chinese versions, and even Tagalog. A popular Japanese boy band called &Team even got in on the fun.

To top it all off, since this was related to numbers, Thais couldn’t help but make allusions to whether or not the now viral number 78 (which sounds like ‘get back’) would end up in the lottery.

