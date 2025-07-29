Cambodia & Thailand agree to ceasefire after 5 days of fighting, President Trump takes credit

Cambodia & Thailand agree to ceasefire in Malaysia after Trump’s intervention, clashes continue

After five days of border clashes, Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an immediate ceasefire on 29 July.

ASEAN chair Malaysia brokered the talks for the fighting, which has claimed the lives of at least 38 people, reports the BBC.

Thailand initially showed reluctance in joining peace talks, allegedly due to Cambodia’s artillery barrages, which have killed 14 Thai civilians.

Malaysia, US & China encourage ceasefire

On 26 July, United States (US) President Donald Trump spoke to the leaders of both nations, telling them that trade negotiations would not proceed unless fighting stopped.

Both countries currently face a 36% tariff on exports to the US without a trade deal to reduce it.

Malaysia also confirmed the involvement of China in promoting the ceasefire.

The leaders of both countries met with Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya.

They agreed to an unconditional ceasefire starting midnight on 29 July. Furthermore, they arranged a meeting between regional military commanders at 7am the same day.

Lastly, Cambodia agreed to host a meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) on 4 Aug.

Malaysia stated that it was ready to coordinate an observer team to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire.

Trump calls himself ‘President of Peace’

Taking to Truth Social on the night of 28 July, President Trump congratulated both countries for reaching a ceasefire.

“I have now ended many Wars in just six months — I am proud to be the President of PEACE!” he declared, taking credit for reaching the arrangement.

Trump further stated that negotiations on trade would restart, and that thousands of lives had been saved.

Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire

Despite the ceasefire, border clashes continued after midnight between the two nations, reports Al Jazeera.

A spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army claimed that Cambodia instigated incidents by firing into Thai territory.

The Thai military labelled Cambodia’s actions as a deliberate violation of the ceasefire and a serious breach of trust.

“Thailand is compelled to respond appropriately, exercising its legitimate right to self-defence.”

Reciprocal gunfire took place until the dawn of 29 July.

Despite the clashes, the ceasefire is currently holding for the most part.

