Thailand Detects First Monkeypox Case In Transit Passenger From Europe, 12 People Quarantined

Thailand Detects First Monkeypox Case In Transit Passenger From Europe To Australia

After surviving the Covid-19 pandemic, many countries are now keeping track of the monkeypox cases with heightened concern.

Recently, Thailand reported its first case of monkeypox in a transit passenger from Europe flying to Australia.

The infected traveller was in transit and spent two hours at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

A total of 12 cabin crew members and passengers on the same flight were identified as close contacts and are now under quarantine.

Traveller developed monkeypox symptoms in Australia

According to The Bangkok Post, the confirmed case travelled from Europe. He was at Bangkok’s international airport for two hours before transiting to a flight to Australia, where he later developed symptoms.

The 12 crew members and passengers who had been in close contact with him on the same flight have been quarantined.

It has been seven days, and none of them has developed any monkeypox symptoms so far.

However, they will be further isolated until day 21 as a safety precaution, said Dr Chakarat Pittayawonganon, director of epidemiology at the Department of Disease Control.

Thailand takes precautionary measures against monkeypox

Previously, Thailand identified five tourists from Phuket, including three brothers from Ireland, thought to be infected with monkeypox.

Thai PBS reported that the travellers had developed blisters, but it was later found that they had herpes instead.

Thai authorities also conducted background checks on the three brothers and found that they had not been in close contact with anyone infected with monkeypox.

Dr Chakarat said a suspected monkeypox patient is defined as someone with blisters on their body or who has been a close contact in the past 21 days.

Additional preventive measures are also taken for travellers from a country with an outbreak of the disease.

Suspected cases will be subjected to tests, background risk checks, disease investigation, treatment and quarantine. This is until it can be proven that they do not have monkeypox.

Those infected will be given treatment and isolated for 21 days after the diagnosis.

Monkeypox may reach Singapore in coming weeks

Reuters reported that more than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox had been reported in May, mostly in Europe.

Earlier on, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said it wouldn’t be surprising that monkeypox cases are detected in Singapore as well over the coming weeks.

This is primarily because Singapore residents are well-travelled, and our country is a commercial and international hub.

But Mr Ong assured that authorities have necessary protocols and public health measures in place to handle the disease.

On 30 May, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said they do not believe the monkeypox outbreak will lead to a pandemic.

The organisation is now considering if the outbreak should be assessed as a “potential public health emergency of international concern”.

Important to stay vigilant

Considering the devastating effects of Covid-19 that lasted for two years, many countries are approaching monkeypox with an abundance of caution.

If there’s one thing the pandemic taught us, it’s that we should always stay vigilant.

So to err on the safe side of caution, monitor your health if you’re travelling and see a doctor right away if you have symptoms.

Here are some things you should know about monkeypox:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ThaigerNews on Twitter.