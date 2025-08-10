DPM Gan Kim Yong gives thanks to public transport workers at SG60 observance ceremony in Punggol

Gan Kim Yong leaves note of thanks to public transport workers at SG60 Punggol ceremony with SBS Transit

As Singapore celebrated its 60th birthday on 9 Aug, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong took a moment to recognise the unsung heroes who keep the nation moving every single day, public transport workers.

DPM Gan pens heartfelt message to bus captains & train staff

According to SBS Transit’s National Day Facebook post, DPM Gan joined residents, grassroots leaders, and special guests at the SG60 observance ceremony in Punggol Digital District.

The celebration was brimming with festive cheer, featuring lively performances from preschoolers, Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) students, community groups, and local singer-songwriter Jeff Ng (黄長俊).

At the SBS Transit booth, visitors were invited to write appreciation notes to bus captains, train operators, and station staff.

Among the heartfelt messages was one from DPM Gan himself, thanking transport workers for their unwavering dedication to serving Singaporeans, rain or shine.

SBS Transit Group CEO Jeffrey Sim, along with representatives from SIT and JTC Corporation, also joined the celebrations.

Guests enjoyed a variety of interactive activities, including an SG60 sticker tattoo station that proved popular with both children and adults.

300 residents celebrate National Day at Bukit Timah CC

Meanwhile, over at Bukit Timah Community Centre (CC), SBS Transit participated in another National Day celebration attended by about 300 residents.

There, they promoted escalator safety in MRT stations, sharing practical tips like holding handrails and using lifts when carrying bulky items — part of their ongoing community care initiatives.

Recognising the people who keep Singapore moving

Both events highlighted SBS Transit’s commitment to service excellence and community engagement, reminding the public that Singapore’s transport network runs not just on infrastructure, but on the dedication of thousands of workers behind the scenes.

SBS Transit signed off with a heartfelt message: “Here’s to many more years of journeying together.”

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit on Facebook.